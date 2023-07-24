'Real Madrid Fan' Rafael Nadal Minces No Words As He Chooses Between Messi And Ronaldo

In the last two decades, the world has witnessed significant changes in every aspect of existence. There's Artificial Intelligence advancing to innumerable heights, there are men who became billionaires first and now want to enter the field of MMA, and several other unusual augmentations have occurred. However, one thing that has phased through time and remained constant is a question with two options. Who is the greatest football player of all time, is it Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Football fans might have encountered this query at least once in their life and now it was the turn of Tennis legend, Rafael Nadal, to lay weight on the never-ending debate.

3 things you need to know

Rafael Nadal is a 22-time grand slam winner

Nadal is likely to announce his retirement after 2024 season

Rafael Nadal did not play this year's French Open and Wimbledon

Also Read | 'Enjoy The Moment': Rafael Nadal Posts Heartfelt Tweet For Wimbledon 2023 Champion Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal: A tennis great and a football fan

Rafael Nadal, who is arguably the greatest Tennis player of all time and gets highlighted with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in a similar sort of debate in his sport, channeled his football fan when asked to give his take on who is better between Ronaldo and Messi. While popular figures have a tendency to give a diplomatic answer as taking a side could draw criticism from the followers of the individual whose name hasn't been taken. Nevertheless, Nadal has a certain answer to the question.

Also Read | Is Carlos Alcaraz An Heir Apparent To Rafael Nadal? A Look At His Staggering Record

Rafael Nadal names one between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

According to a video recirculated on Twitter, the 22-time grand slam winner confessed who he thinks is better but at the same time also swore his allegiance to the club, where the other individual is termed as a legend. Nadal lifts the lid and took the name of Messi, but disseminated that he is a Real Madrid fan. "Messi is better, but I’m a Madrid fan,” he said.

Rafa Nadal: “Messi or Ronaldo? Messi is better, but I’m a Real Madrid fan.”🗣️🇪🇸



pic.twitter.com/0n4bfmjWKY — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 23, 2023

Also Read | Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic? Roger Federer drops massive statement over GOAT debate

It is a common belief among Madrid fans that Rafael Nadal could take the helm at the club in the future and become El Presidente. But that's in the future and ahead of that the King of Clay is seemingly not done on the tennis court and go out on a high with a few more grand slam titles. What do you think?