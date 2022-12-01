FIFA World CUP 2022: Morocco Could End Belgium's Round Of 16 Hopes, Scenario Explained

Before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Belgium and Croatia were favourites to comfortably go through to the knockout stage from Group F. However after two rounds of matches. three teams are in contention to make it through to the knockout stage. While Croatia has one step into the Round of 16, the battle for the second spot will be between Belgium and Morocco.

Can Morocco edge out Belgium for a place in the Last 16?

For Belgium, it is a do-or-die situation and a victory over Croatia will guarantee them a place in the next round. Roberto Martinez's team is currently third with three points. However, if Belgium vs Croatia match ends in a draw then Belgium will have to wait for the result of the Morocco vs Canada match. Morocco is currently in the second spot with four points and needs just a win or a draw against the already-eliminated Canada to go through to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 with Belgium heading towards the exit door. The last meeting between Belgium and Morocco ended with a 2-0 win for Morocco

FIFA World Cup: Who between Croatia, Belgium and Morocco are favourites to enter the Round of 16?

There are no favourites to win this game as both Croatia and Belgium are evenly matched teams when it comes to experience. Croatia will hold a slight advantage over Belgium heading into the final group-stage game after collecting four points from their two matches. Belgium on the other hand are a point behind them on the points table. Zlatko Dalic's team's confidence will be high after demolishing Canada 4-1 in the second match.

On the other hand, Belgium will look to bounce back from the 0-2 defeat to Morocco in the latest round. Morocco, meanwhile are on the verge of reaching the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since 1986. In 1986 the North African team advanced to the knockout stage after A 0-0 draws against Poland and England, followed by a 3-1 win over Portugal. However, they lost to West Germany. With only a point needed the Atlas Lions stand a strong chance to make it through the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022.