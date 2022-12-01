Lionel Messi-led Argentina booked their place in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after beating Poland 2-0. The Argentina skipper failed to score in the match after missing his penalty shot. The La Albiceleste started their campaign with a stunning loss to Saudi Arabia however they turned things around by beating Mexico in their second match. Following Argentina's victory over Mexico, Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez publicly threatened Messi over his celebrations in Argentina's World Cup win over Mexico. The boxer has now issued an apology for his actions.

Canelo Alvares apologises to Lionel Messi

Following Argentina's win over Mexico, a video surfaced online where Messi was involved in wild celebrations after Argentina's win against Mexico. In the video, the Argentina skipper appears to kick a Mexican jersey placed on the floor while removing his boots. According to Dailystar report, Alvarez responded to the video with a tweet in which he said "Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag? He better pray to God that I don't find him." He also said that just as he respected Argentina, Messi has to respect Mexico."

Sergio Aguero, while defending Messi issues a brutal response to Alvarez's claims, by saying, "Mr. Canelo, don't look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know about soccer and what happens in a locker room. The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over due to sweat and then if you see well, he makes the movement to remove the booty and accidentally hits it."

However, the boxer has now issued an apology for his comments on Messi. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn."

FIFA World Cup: How did Argentina and Mexico fare in their final group stage match

After losing the opening the reopening match against Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina claimed victory over Mexico in the next match. Argentina vs Poland do-or-die clash saw second-half goals from the second half with Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez ensured that they qualify for the knockout stage. Mexico started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Poland before losing to Argentina. Mexico vs Saudi Arabia match witnessed Mexico registering 2-1 win but they made exit from the tournament due to their goal difference with Poland.