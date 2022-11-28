Morocco Fans Emulate Japanese, Clean Stadium After Historic World Cup Win Over Belgium

Morocco pulled off another major upset at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 as the side defeated Belgium 2-0 in the Group F match on Sunday. It was Morocco's first win in five games at the World Cup and the first time they recorded consecutive clean sheets in the tournament since 1986. While the players played their hearts out to help their side come out on top against Belgium, Moroccan fans displayed a heartwarming gesture after the game, which is now garnering praise on social media.

In video and pictures going viral on social media, Morrocan fans inside the Al Thumama Stadium can be seen cleaning the arena following their side's historic win against Belgium. The Morrocan fans were spotted with blue disposable bags, collecting garbage and later throwing them into the dustbin. This is not the first time that something like this has happened at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. Earlier, Japanese fans were seen doing the same following their side's match against Germany.

Morocco vs Belgium

Morocco substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri gave his team the lead by whipping in a free kick from a tight angle on the left in the 73rd minute that got under the body of goalkeeper Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez put in forward Romelu Lukaku, the country's record scorer, as a substitute with less than 10 minutes to go in a desperate attempt to get one back when it was 1-0. However, Lukaku couldn't do much as Zakaria Aboukhlal then guided a shot into the roof of the net off a pass from Hakim Ziyech in stoppage time to put his side 2-0 ahead in the match.

Belgium ranked No. 2 in the world behind Brazil, had won its last seven group games at the World Cup before the upset. Belgium would have become the second team after defending champion France to qualify for the knockout stage if it had beaten the Moroccans but now will play 2018 finalist Croatia in what will be a crucial final group game. Belgium reached the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, driven by goals from Lukaku, De Bruyne, and Eden Hazard, but lost to eventual champion France.

