FIFA World Cup 2022's Second Generation Stars: Weah, Schmeichel, Reyna, And More

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently underway in Qatar with a total of 32 teams competing for the elusive trophy in world football. Germany are slated to lock horns against Asian giants Japan in the Group E fixture on Wednesday evening, while Spain will take on Costa Rica in another Group E match later in the day. Meanwhile, let's take a look at several 'second-generation' stars who are following in their fathers' footsteps to feature in the Qatar World Cup.

Marcus Thuram-Lilian Thuram

Marcus Thuram is part of the French national team at the FIFA World Cup 2022. He received a late call-up for the World Cup in November. Marcus is the son of former French footballer Lilian Thuram, who played for the national side from 1994 to 2008. Lilian was a part of the French squad that won the country's maiden World Cup in 1998. He also played in the 2002 and 2006 editions of the World Cup.

Timothy Weah-George Weah

American footballer Timothy Weah is part of the United States national team at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. His father George Weah was also a football player, who represented Liberia from 1986 to 2002. Despite George Weah's efforts, he was unsuccessful in helping Liberia qualify for a single FIFA World Cup. George Weah was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 1995.

Giovanni Reyna-Claudio Reyna

Giovanni Reyna is part of the United States national team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. He is the son of former Manchester City footballer Claudio Reyna. Claudio played for the United States in 1998, 2002, and 2006 FIFA World Cups. He was a member of the United States team at the 1994 World Cup as well but did not play due to an injury.

Kasper Schmeichel-Peter Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel is part of the Danish national team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He is the son of former Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel. Peter was a member of the Denmark squad that played at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. Denmark reached the quarterfinals of the competition, where they were handed a defeat at the hands of Brazil.

Daley Blind-Danny Blind

Daley Blind is a Dutch footballer who is part of the Netherlands squad at the FIFA World Cup 2022. He is the son of former Dutch player Danny Blind, who played for the national team from 1986 to 1996. Danny played for the Netherlands at the 1990 and 1994 FIFA World Cups. Danny's son Daley was part of the 2014 FIFA World Cup as well.

Image: AP