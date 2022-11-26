FIFA World Cup: Is Messi Playing Against Mexico? Scaloni Gives Update Amid Injury Rumour

Lionel Messi's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 received a major blow following Argentina's stunning defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening match. For the Argentina talisman, the Qatar 2022 event could be probably his final swansong and he is aiming to bow out with a World Cup trophy in his hands. his final World Cup. The upcoming Argentina vs Mexico match is the most important match for Messi in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 since a defeat would end the title hopes while a draw would still keep them in contention.

Qatar 2022: Scaloni gives update on Lionel Messi injury rumours

According to a report by Goal.com, there have been talks about Lionel Messi suffering from a leg injury ahead of the clash against Mexico. However, the Argentina coach has shared a major update on Messi's availability for the crucial match. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Scaloni said that Messi has no issues ahead of Argentina's upcoming World Cup game against Mexico.

He said, "Leo is doing well, as our his other teammates. We know tomorrow we have an important match and most young players know that everything will be left on the pitch. Everything depends on us - that's why we need to give everything on the pitch. You need to rise up after a blow like that, bounce back together and think of the upcoming match - that's all you can do. For a long time everything was perfect for us - all joy - but in difficult moments we need everyone's support."

How can Argentina qualify for the knockout stage despite losing to Saudi Arabia?

After losing the opener to Saudi Arabia, Argentina will have to win their remaining matches to keep their qualification hopes alive. Winning the last two matches will see them take six points with other results also coming into picture. However, there is a potential scenario that might see three Group C teams finishing with six points to their name. If this happens, one of those teams will miss out on the knockout stage due to the goal difference. This leads to the conclusion that Argentina needs to score more goals than Mexico and Poland to boost their qualification chances. In case, the Argentine team finishes second in the group, they could potentially face defending champion France in the Round of 16. In the meantime, finishing second will keep their hopes alive of facing Brazil in the summit clash.