How Can Messi-led Argentina Qualify For WC Knockouts After Shock Defeat To Saudi Arabia?

Argentina suffered a disappointing start to its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar on Tuesday by losing out to Saudi Arabia. Argentina’s 2-1 loss to the no. 51-ranked team in the FIFA rankings resulted in one of the biggest upsets at the FIFA World Cup in recent times. At the same time, it also made the no. 3 ranked team’s road to the knockout stage more difficult.

While Argentina is placed in the Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland, the top 2 teams from each of the eight groups will advance into the knockout stage. Argentina is up against Mexico in their next match on November 27, before they take on Poland on December 1. Here’s how Argentina can qualify for the Round of 16.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualification scenario for Argentina

The Lionel Messi-led team requires to win their next two group games in order to give itself the best possible chance for qualification. The victories would fetch six points for the team, which could elevate them to the top spot in the group, depending on other results. However, there is a potential scenario that might see three Group C teams finishing with six points to their name.

If this happens, one of those teams will miss out on the knockout stage due to the goal difference. This leads to the conclusion that Argentina needs to score more goals than Mexico and Poland to boost their qualification chances. However, if the South American team fails to emerge victorious in one of their next two matches, it would make their path tougher.

What if Argentina loses another group match in the FIFA WC?

A win and a loss will see Argentina earning four points in total, which means they will depend on the other results of the group to qualify. In case, the Argentine team finishes second in the group, they could potentially face defending champion France in the Round of 16. In the meantime, finishing second will keep their hopes alive of facing Brazil in the summit clash.

On the other hand, there is another scenario that can make Argentina qualify for the next round if they lose another group stage game. If they lose a game and win the other, they would hope that one of the teams among Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland win its remaining games without a single draw taking place. If this happens, it will leave the group winner with nine points and the other with three points and the goal difference will again come into play.