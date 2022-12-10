FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe In Spotlight As France Play England In Quarterfinal 4

France is all set to lock horns against England in the fourth quarterfinal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on early Sunday morning. This is the third time France and England will play each other in the World Cup with their previous two meetings ending in the Three Lions' win. The last time France played England in the World Cup was in 1982 when the 1966 champions won the game 3-1 in the group stage of the competition.

All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has displayed great form in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. He is currently the leading goal-scorer of the tournament with five goals in four matches. Mbappe scored a brace in the Round of 16 against Poland to help France win 3-1 and set up a clash against England in the quarterfinals. Earlier, the 2018 World Cup-winning player scored two goals against Denmark and one goal against Australia in the group stage of the competition to take France to the last 16.



FIFA World Cup, France vs England: Full squads

France

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda.

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, William Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga.

Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Christophe Nkunku.

England

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Ben White.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, James Maddison, Conor Gallagher.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling , Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Callum Wilson.

FIFA World Cup, France vs England: When and Where

Date: December 11, Sunday

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

