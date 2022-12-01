FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi Declines Lewandowski's Handshake After Tackle Attempt, Watch

Argentina vs Poland was expected to be a hard-fought match with both teams looking to qualify for the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The match was billed as Lionel Messi vs Robert Lewandowski's duel but both players failed to find the back of the net. However, both players shared an awkward on-field moment in the middle of the match.

The incident of Lewandoski stopping Messi by fouling him happened deep into the stoppage time. Poland was looking to not concede another goal after being down by two goals. The Poland players defended for their lives with Lewandowski made two foul attempts on Messi, with the second drawing the referees' whistle. Following the foul Messi played the freekick quickly while Lewandowski attempted a handshake with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner but Messi did not oblige ot the request. The video of the incident has gone viral.



Messi teaching Lewandowski what it takes to be a ballon d'or winner 🙏🏽Argentina and Ghana all the way pic.twitter.com/hArbDanhn1 — Mr.s𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙢👽🆅 (@selorm_kn) November 30, 2022

Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi share a light moment post-Argentina vs Poland match

While Argentina won the match and advance to the Round of 16, Poland also made their way to the knockout stage due to a superior goal difference against Mexico. Following the completion of the match, Lionel Messi and Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski were seen sharing a friendly moment, whispering words to each other’s ears. Coming to the match, Argentina tried hard to find a goal in the first 45 minutes but was unable to break the deadlock.

Poland shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny stood like a rock between the goal and even denied Messi from the spot to save his second penalty of the tournament. Szczesny dived to his left to beat away the resulting spot-kick. It was Messi’s 31st missed penalty of his career. However, Poland's resistance was broken in the second half with Alexis Mac Allister breaking the deadlock in the 46th minute before Julian Alvarez doubled their lead just over 20 minutes later. Argentina after topping their group will next face Australia in the round of 16. Australia finished as runners-up in Group D. Poland, on the other hand, will play France in their knockout stage match.