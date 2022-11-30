FIFA World Cup: Qatar Puts Up Worst Performance As Host, Bows Out With Embarrassing Record

Qatar's maiden World Cup campaign ended on a sorry note with the host losing their final match to the Netherlands on Tuesday. The defeat to the Netherlands also saw them register unwanted records. The last match of the group stage was the final chance for the host to save themselves from further humiliation after losing their opening two matches.

FIFA World Cup: Qatar sets multiple embarrassing records as the host nation

A 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands saw Qatar become the first host nation in FIFA World Cup history to lose all three of their group games. The host also became the first host nation to concede seven goals during the group stage. Qatar had already set the record of being the fastest a host nation has ever been knocked out of a World Cup following their 3-1 defeat to Senegal. They lost the opening match to Ecuador 2-0. Qatar are now the first nation to have the shortest amount of time at a World Cup in the event's 92-year history.

Cody Gakpo sets FIFA World Cup record in Netherlands victory over Qatar

Netherlands striker Cody Gakpo continued his goal-scoring form by finding the back of the net against Qatar. Gakpo helped the Netherlands take the lead in the 26th minute with a perfect finish past Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham following a Davy Klaasen pass. With the goal during Qatar vs Netherlands match, Gakpo became the first man in this edition of the World Cup to score in three consecutive World Cup games.

He is only the second player to score the first goal of a match three times in the same group stage of a World Cup. The first player to achieve the feat was Italy’s Alessandro Altobelli back in Mexico in the year 1986. The young striker also became the first player in the Netherlands’ history to score in its first three games of a World Cup tournament. Gakpo is now level with Dutch legend Johan Cruyff in his World Cup goal tally, with both having three goals each to their name in the tournament.