FIN Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

Finland will host Ireland at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in a Nations League B Group 4 clash on October 14, Wednesday at 9:30 pm IST. Ireland have been hit by injuries, suspensions and coronavirus cases and come into this game having lost one and drawn two of the previous three games. Here's a look at our FIN vs IRE Dream11 prediction and FIN vs IRE Dream11 team.
Tomorrow | 🇫🇮🔜#COYBIG | #FINIRL pic.twitter.com/UbXLNiS9v4— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 13, 2020
Ireland are still without a UEFA Nations League victory in seven attempts, including a couple of draws and a defeat in the current campaign. The Ireland FA also saw their Euro 2020 qualifying hopes come to an end at the hands of Slovakia on penalties last week.
Finland, though, are just a point off Wales in the race for promotion to League A and will give it their all in a bid to make it to League A. They will be looking to take full advantage of their opponents' poor form to pick up all three points. Based on current form and recent results, our FIN vs IRE match prediction is that Finland will win the game.
The two sides have played each other on three occasions. Ireland have won twice, while Finland have won once. That win came in their last meeting in the UEFA Nations League when Finland won 1-0. Our FIN vs IRE match prediction is a slender win for Ireland in this fixture.
FIN vs IRE live - Finland probable playing 11
Hradecky; Raitala, Toivio, Arajuuri, Uronen; Niskanen, Sparv, Kamara, Taylor; Pukki, Jensen
FIN vs IRE live - Ireland probable playing 11
Randolph; Doherty, Duffy, Long, Stevens; Cullen, Hourihane; Horgan, Hendrick, Connolly; Idah
Shane Duffy has a lot of experience and could come in handy for this important clash and is our player to watch in the FIN vs IRE Dream11 team.
Goalkeeper - Hradecky
Defenders - Doherty (C), Duffy (VC), Long, Toivio
Midfielders - Sparv, Kamara, Taylor, Horgan
Forwards - Pukki, Idah