FIN Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

Finland will host Ireland at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in a Nations League B Group 4 clash on October 14, Wednesday at 9:30 pm IST. Ireland have been hit by injuries, suspensions and coronavirus cases and come into this game having lost one and drawn two of the previous three games. Here's a look at our FIN vs IRE Dream11 prediction and FIN vs IRE Dream11 team.

FIN vs IRE live: FIN vs IRE Dream11 prediction and preview

Ireland are still without a UEFA Nations League victory in seven attempts, including a couple of draws and a defeat in the current campaign. The Ireland FA also saw their Euro 2020 qualifying hopes come to an end at the hands of Slovakia on penalties last week.

Finland, though, are just a point off Wales in the race for promotion to League A and will give it their all in a bid to make it to League A. They will be looking to take full advantage of their opponents' poor form to pick up all three points. Based on current form and recent results, our FIN vs IRE match prediction is that Finland will win the game.

FIN vs IRE live: Finland vs Ireland head to head

The two sides have played each other on three occasions. Ireland have won twice, while Finland have won once. That win came in their last meeting in the UEFA Nations League when Finland won 1-0. Our FIN vs IRE match prediction is a slender win for Ireland in this fixture.

FIN vs IRE live: FIN vs IRE Dream11 team, top picks

FIN vs IRE live - Finland probable playing 11

Hradecky; Raitala, Toivio, Arajuuri, Uronen; Niskanen, Sparv, Kamara, Taylor; Pukki, Jensen

FIN vs IRE live - Ireland probable playing 11

Randolph; Doherty, Duffy, Long, Stevens; Cullen, Hourihane; Horgan, Hendrick, Connolly; Idah

FIN vs IRE live: Player to watch

Shane Duffy has a lot of experience and could come in handy for this important clash and is our player to watch in the FIN vs IRE Dream11 team.

FIN vs IRE Dream11 prediction: FIN vs IRE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Hradecky

Defenders - Doherty (C), Duffy (VC), Long, Toivio

Midfielders - Sparv, Kamara, Taylor, Horgan

Forwards - Pukki, Idah

Note: The above FIN vs IRE Dream11 prediction, FIN vs IRE Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FIN vs IRE Dream11 team and FIN vs IRE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Ireland national football team Twitter