Spain Football Team Boss Enrique Confirms Adama Traore Doesn't Lift Weights, Fans Shocked

Wolves star Adama Traore has transformed into one of the most fearsome wingers in Europe due to his seething pace and unbelievable core strength. The Spain football team winger is a nightmare for opposition defenders, with Benjamin Mendy one of his many victims. The 24-year-old's training regime and fitness has been a cause of curiosity for football fans across the globe after he revealed that he does not do weight training.

Adama Traore workout: Luis Enrique confirms that Spain football team star doesn't do weight training

Adama Traore's beast-like physique is owed to his genes and Spain football team boss Luis Enrique has also confirmed the same. Speaking to the press about the Wolves winger, the former Barcelona boss confirmed that Adama Traore avoided weight training. His chiselled physique and strength were down to his genes, much to the shock of fans online.

The Spain football team boss said that Adama Traore has an enviable physique and is a very skilled footballer with a lot of power. The Wolves winger had long claimed that he did lift weights in training and Luis Enrique's testimony further confirmed that 24-year-old transformation was impressive.

💬 Spain manager Luis Enrique on Adama Traore



"Adama is special. He doesn't work weights, it's true. Make no mistake, he not only has speed and an enviable physique. He is skilled and has power. He is very skillful, you will see that"#WWFC #TalkingWolves pic.twitter.com/WTKrGS4xHh — Talking Wolves (@TalkingWolves) October 9, 2020

Way before he came into Luis Enrique and Spain Football team's reckoning, the former Barcelona prodigy said that his muscles gain mass quickly and his chiselled physique was down to diet and exercise. Speaking of the Adama Traore workout routine, the Wolves winger said that he did a lot of exercises, and his personal trainer adapted a routine that suits him best. Traore added that he emphasised a lot on his diet and also has a ritual of applying baby oil before each game. The Adama Traore baby oil ritual is one of the many practices Wolves ensure to keep their star man safe from injuries, with lubrication making it difficult for opponents to grab him and preventing further damage.

Luis Enrique handed Adama Traore his first Spain football team cap from the bench during their 0-0 draw against Portugal last week. He was again introduced off the bench against Switzerland on Sunday and fans savoured his burst of pace and skill, with many online asking Luis Enrique to feature the Wolves star more frequently. The 24-year-old is likely to be handed his first start in Spain's Nations League clash against Ukraine on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), and the Wolves star will hope to make the most of his chance.

(Image Courtesy: Adama Traore Instagram)