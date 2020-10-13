Cavani Admits To Stormy Relationship With Neymar, Talks About Famous 2017 Penalty Dispute

Manchester United's new talisman Edinson Cavani has spilt the beans about his stormy relationship with Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain. With the Uruguay striker's free transfer to Old Trafford on deadline day done and dusted, he is all set to make his debut which likely is to come in France, ironically against his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

The two of the biggest names in domestic football in France argued on the pitch about who would take a penalty against Lyon in 2017 and now Cavani has revealed that the incident ensured that he never became friends with Neymar. However, Cavani has said in an interview with publication Sport that they both respected each other although they are very different and didn’t share many things in common. The player spoke about the importance to playing together on the pitch and lauded the Uruguay national team for their unity on the pitch despite not being the best of friends off the field.

Cavani speaks on retirement thoughts

Cavani has not played a competitive game since PSG's victory over Borussia Dortmund in March but the Man United striker is all geared to be fully fit to face former club Paris Saint-Germain. The player, speaking to ESPN, said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was left worried that he would have to retire if football wasn't being held. "At one point I thought, 'What if this continues, am I going to play again? Or if I could even keep the life that I like a lot, with my country, on the pitch," Cavani was quoted as saying.



In signing Cavani, Manchester United seemingly feel he solves a lot of their problems up front. The Man United hope that Cavani will provide some bite in their attack and add some valuable experience to the squad. The Uruguayan has been handed the famous No.7 shirt and will look to prove haters wrong and win Man United fans.

It remains to be seen how much of a role Cavani will play in Man United colours but the player will look to give his best and make the Red Devils proud. The club had been at the receiving end of social media comments from fans for not managing to get Jadon Sancho during the recent transfer window.

Image credits: Cavani Twitter