'Find Mbappe': France Forward Recalls Thoughts Before Last-minute Miss In World Cup Final

France forward Randal Kolo Muani repents his World Cup final moment as he feels that missed chance will be there with him for the rest of his life. The Eintracht Frankfurt forward had a gilt-edged chance to score the winner but Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's extended legs denied him the opportunity. Argentina ended their long quest for the World Cup as Lionel Messi and Co. defeated France in the penalty shootout to lift the golden trophy for the third time.

Randal Kolo Muani relives his World Cup moment

Randal Kolo Muani wasn't even in the initial French squad for the FIFA World Cup but an injury to Christopher Nkunku opened the door for him as Didier Deschamps took him to Qatar. The 24-year-old started only one game in the World Cup 2022 but eventually, his turn came in the final when he was unleashed very early on the pitch by the manager as the Les Bleus were struggling badly against Argentina.

They strongly came back to restore parity as Kylian Mbappe bagged an excellent hat trick to extend the final to the penalty shootout. Kolo Muani was heavily involved in the process as he provided the assist to Mbappe's opener. But he lost his focus at a crucial juncture which could have made him an instant star in the history of world football.

He squandered a glorious chance as his shot couldn't get past a determined Emiliano Martinez who later turned out to be Argentina's hero in the penultimate moment of the game. Kolo Muani relived the moment as he feels he could have had other options at his disposal. “I still watch it, I know it off by heart.”

“In my head, I said to myself – Randal, you have to shoot now. I tried to shoot towards the near post but the goalkeeper made a very good save. But there were other options. I could have lobbed him, or find Kylian Mbappe [who was free on the left]. But in the moment, I didn’t see him. It’s only when you watch back that you discover the other options. It’s too late. It still sticks in my throat and it’ll be there for life..”