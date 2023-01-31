Does Lionel Messi Handle His Own Instagram Account? Argentine Superstar Reveals The Truth

Lionel Messi revealed Instagram blocked him as he received more than a million messages after Argentina lifted the World Cup on a crazy night after they defeated France in a penalty shootout in Lusail. Messi's picture of lifting the World Cup became the most-liked Instagram photo ever on this social media site as it crossed more than 70 million likes. The 35-year-old captained the Argentine side to their third world Cup triumph last year.

Does Lionel Messi handle his own Instagram account?

Lionel Messi fulfilled his long-standing dream having chased this coveted trophy throughout his entire football career. Following their loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina received severe backlash for their poor form on the pitch. But the Paris Saint Germain forward ensured everything remained on the right path as he guided his country to their third World Cup glory after 1986.

Messi was the recipient of the Golden Ball and missed the golden boot by a whisker as Kylian Mbappe's inspirational hattrick took him to the top of the charts.

PSG superstar Messi, with more than 425 million followers, revealed that he posts and manages his own account. He confirmed his Instagram account is not handled by any other individual or company.

"I'm the one who manages my Instagram account, not any company or other person."

Players and celebrities usually have their separate teams to handle their social media accounts but the former Barcelona player insisted he was blocked by Instagram having received more than a million messages. “I didn't look for it either, because I wasn't looking to be the most liked photo, far from it. But hey, there it is.

"It shows a little bit what people wanted to see me with that cup. I think that photo reached people. The truth is that very few comments I could read. It is very difficult. I had a million messages and it ended up blocking me. It was crazy.”

Cristiano Ronaldo always flaunted his social media presence with his brand endorsements and his personal life and his 542 million followers envy his every move. But Messi with his World Cup triumph has covered the gap to some extent as the 35-year-old also seems to have upped his social media game.

The PSG star has been in good form this season as he has been involved in 27 goals in all competitions. With Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr, the stage is now set for Messi to wreak havoc in the twilight period of his career.