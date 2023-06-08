Inter Miami over Barca: Here's all you need to know about Lionel Messi's lucrative deal

Lionel Messi has evidently decided to exit the world of European club football and will now enter the universe of American soccer. The news of Messi signing for Inter Miami is on every billboard. Following a two-year stint with PSG, the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner is now confirmed to make a high-profile move to Major League Soccer. However, what drove Messi to take the offer, was money a factor, or something else was lined up? Let's contemplate what the Argentine has been offered by the MLS side.

A week ago when it was announced that Messi will depart from Paris Saint Germain after the final matchday of the Ligue 1 season 2022/23, the flow of him being linked to a number of clubs began. While a return to FC Barcelona was made out to be the most viable option and the statements by Barca president Joan Laporta also had an inkling of optimism. In addition to the Barca homecoming, there were reports of a whopping $1 billion offer from the Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. However, with the Catalan club failing to make the acceleration and Messi rejecting a move to Saudi, the deal with Inter Miami seemingly ticked all the aspects.

Read | Lionel Messi Heads To Inter Miami As Latest Big Name To Raise Soccer's Profile In US

Lionel Messi's contract details with Inter Miami

A player of Lionel Messi's stature brings a lot more than his talent along, but for his services, he is also certain to receive ginormous emoluments, and it is apparently the case in this deal as well. While little is known at this point regarding what he's been offered by Inter Miami, but according to a report by Spanish Publication Sport, Messi has accepted a 4-year contract with Miami. Moreover, according to the Athletic, known organizations like Apple and Adidas are also involved in the deal. Apple and Adidas are helping sweeten the deal. Apple has offered a share of the revenue from MLS Season Pass subscriptions, and Adidas has also offered an arrangement for a profit-sharing agreement that will involve Messi receiving a share of the increase in profits from his move.

Besides this, there are meanderings that Messi has been offered part ownership of the club. According to ESPN, Messi has been offered a stake in the club but whether it is a Beckham-like deal, which according to reports can fetch him as much as 35 percent share in the club, is not known. A firm number regarding his salary at the club will likely be revealed soon but until then it is these reports that will continue to picture the speculations.