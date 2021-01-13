FIO Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Coppa Italia Preview

The ongoing Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia will see Inter Milan play Fiorentina on Wednesday, The match is set to be played at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on January 13 with kick-off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the FIO vs INT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks and other match details.

Inter Milan started off the Serie A season very well and are currently positioned second on the league table. Antonio Conte’s men have gained 37 points from 17 matches with 11 wins, four draws, and two losses in their tally. However, the Milan outfit will walk into the match following a string of disappointing results. While Inter suffered their second defeat of the campaign against Sampdoria seven days ago, the Nerazzurri were held to a 2-2 draw against Roma in their latest outing. Antonio Conte will be looking to sort out the problems as soon as possible as they aim to get back to winning ways.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are on the verge of breaking into the top half of the League table. The hosts of this Copa Italia clash have produced inconsistent performance in the domestic league as they sit at the 12th position. They have registered 18 points from 17 matches which are divided into four wins, six draws, and seven losses. Cesare Prandelli’s men will start the game brimming with confidence following their narrow 1-0 win against Cagliari. However, they face a mammoth task in Inter Milan and will be hoping to put up a fight against the Serie A giants.

FIO vs INT playing 11

Fiorentina - Bartlomiej Dragowski, German Pezzella, Cristiano Biraghi, Igor, Nikola Milenkovic, Borja Valero, Gaetano Castrovilli, Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Kouame, Martin Caceres, Dusan Vlahovic

Inter Milan - Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Gagliardini, Milan Skriniar, Ashely Young, Ivan Perisic, Stefano Sensi, Marcelo Brozovic, Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez

FIO vs INT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Samir Handanovic

Defenders - Stefan de Vrij, Nikola Milenkovic, Milan Skriniar

Midfielders - Sofyan Amrabat, Cristiano Biraghi, Ivan Perisic, Gaetano Castrovilli

Strikers- Alexis Sanchez, Dusan Vlahovic, Lautaro Martinez

FIO vs INT Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Dusan Vlahovic or Lautaro Martinez

Vice-Captain - Gaetano Castrovilli or Alexis Sanchez

FIO vs INT Match Prediction

La Viola play the match as the dark horses of the tournament while Inter Milan are considered to be the favourites to walk away with the silverware. We predict Inter Milan to bounce back to winning ways in the Coppa Italia clash.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-3 Inter Milan

Note: The above FIO vs INT Dream11 prediction, FIO vs INT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, FIO vs INT Dream11 team and FIO vs INT Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.