FIO Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Coppa Italia Preview

Quick links:
The ongoing Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia will see Inter Milan play Fiorentina on Wednesday, The match is set to be played at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on January 13 with kick-off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the FIO vs INT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks and other match details.
PRESS CONFERENCE | 🎙— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) January 12, 2021
Cesare Prandelli will face the press ahead of #FiorentinaInter today at 12:30CET 🗣️#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina #CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/eAmvKWXNog
Inter Milan started off the Serie A season very well and are currently positioned second on the league table. Antonio Conte’s men have gained 37 points from 17 matches with 11 wins, four draws, and two losses in their tally. However, the Milan outfit will walk into the match following a string of disappointing results. While Inter suffered their second defeat of the campaign against Sampdoria seven days ago, the Nerazzurri were held to a 2-2 draw against Roma in their latest outing. Antonio Conte will be looking to sort out the problems as soon as possible as they aim to get back to winning ways.
Also Read Luka Jovic To Eintracht Frankfurt? Club Director Confirms Talks With Real Madrid
Fiorentina, on the other hand, are on the verge of breaking into the top half of the League table. The hosts of this Copa Italia clash have produced inconsistent performance in the domestic league as they sit at the 12th position. They have registered 18 points from 17 matches which are divided into four wins, six draws, and seven losses. Cesare Prandelli’s men will start the game brimming with confidence following their narrow 1-0 win against Cagliari. However, they face a mammoth task in Inter Milan and will be hoping to put up a fight against the Serie A giants.
Also Read Sergio Ramos To Man United Move 'unlikely', Real Madrid Contract Extension On The Cards
Fiorentina - Bartlomiej Dragowski, German Pezzella, Cristiano Biraghi, Igor, Nikola Milenkovic, Borja Valero, Gaetano Castrovilli, Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Kouame, Martin Caceres, Dusan Vlahovic
Also Read Lionel Messi Named Playmaker Of The Decade, Cristiano Ronaldo Fails To Make Cut
Inter Milan - Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Gagliardini, Milan Skriniar, Ashely Young, Ivan Perisic, Stefano Sensi, Marcelo Brozovic, Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez
Goalkeeper - Samir Handanovic
Defenders - Stefan de Vrij, Nikola Milenkovic, Milan Skriniar
Midfielders - Sofyan Amrabat, Cristiano Biraghi, Ivan Perisic, Gaetano Castrovilli
Strikers- Alexis Sanchez, Dusan Vlahovic, Lautaro Martinez
Also Read Fabinho: Resurgent United Not Liverpool's Only Title Rival
Captain - Dusan Vlahovic or Lautaro Martinez
Vice-Captain - Gaetano Castrovilli or Alexis Sanchez
La Viola play the match as the dark horses of the tournament while Inter Milan are considered to be the favourites to walk away with the silverware. We predict Inter Milan to bounce back to winning ways in the Coppa Italia clash.
Prediction: Fiorentina 1-3 Inter Milan
Note: The above FIO vs INT Dream11 prediction, FIO vs INT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, FIO vs INT Dream11 team and FIO vs INT Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.