Luka Jovic To Eintracht Frankfurt? Club Director Confirms Talks With Real Madrid

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is set to return back to Eintracht Frankfurt as he aims to revive his career with the Bundesliga outfit. The Real Madrid player has fallen down the pecking order for head coach Zinedine Zidane, who sees him as his third-choice centre-forward. The Frenchman has preferred played Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz over Jovic as he has reportedly lost Zidane’s trust.

Luka Jovic Real Madrid Career

Luka Jovic joined Los Blancos in 2019 after a fantastic season with Eintracht Frankfurt which saw the Serbian forward scoring 27 goals in 48 appearances during the 2018-2019 season. However, since he joined Real Madrid in 2019, Jovic was handed only eight starts as he ended the 2019-20 campaign playing 806 minutes for the LaLiga champions.

Injuries and health issues have hampered Jovic’s match fitness this season, too as he missed several matches due to an abductor muscle injury. He also tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be in isolation for over two weeks for his recovery. In the ongoing 2020-21 campaign, Jovic has featured in five matches and has played just around 208 minutes.

The Serbian Striker has only been handed three starts in the ongoing season till now but he has failed to capitalise on the provided opportunities as he is yet to score a goal or register an assist this season. His last appearance for Real Madrid was back in the first week of November when the Spanish giants suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia.

Luka Jovic transfer

With things not favouring Luka Jovic, the striker’s agent and Real Madrid are working together towards getting him a loan move this month. Serie A giants AC Milan and Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are rumoured to have expressed interest in the Serbian forward.

Luka Jovic to Frankfurt

Despite interest from other clubs, Real Madrid and Jovic are expected to strike a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt and see it go through. On Tuesday, Frankfurt’s sporting director Fredi Bobic spoke to Sky and confirmed the news about the Jovic loan deal. Speaking about Luka Jovic, Bobic said that if everything works out, he will be with the Bundesliga outfit again soon. Frankfurt’s sporting director also revealed that only the medical and a few final details are yet to be finished before the official confirmation comes in.

Fredi Bobic also shared how the loan deal will see the player feature for the Bundesliga until the end of the season. Bobic also commented on the possibility of purchasing Jovic back. He said that they will consider it next summer and added that the club has to still think about everything that will happen during that time. However, Goal believes that Real Madrid are not interested in selling the player and would prefer a temporary move for Jovic at the current point.