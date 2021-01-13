Sergio Ramos To Man United Move 'unlikely', Real Madrid Contract Extension On The Cards

Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos’ future at the Bernabeu remains uncertain, to say the least. The 34-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital amid rumours suggesting a conflict with the club hierarchy over a new deal. The two sides have failed at large to agree to a new deal, thus propelling talks of his exit once the season ends. But a recent report now claims that the player will continue with Los Blancos next season.

Sergio Ramos to Man United? Berbatov demands Spaniard's signing

Ramos’ contract with the defending LaLiga champions comes to an end in June this year. He is yet to pen down a new deal with previous talks suggesting he might be on his way out of the club. The Spain international has garnered interest from several top clubs across Europe, including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Liverpool and Manchester City.

Maguire: definitely not a leader at the back or a leader for Man United but the agenda against him is just mad. He’ll be a good compliment to a world class defender which lindelof isn’t.

Personally I’d break the bank for Ramos, he’d be the best money spent on any player 1/2 — Salt (@TheSaltedRant) January 7, 2021

Moreover, former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov, reportedly, had urged the club to sign Ramos. Berbatov cited the centre-back’s rich experience and leadership ability for the move, while also claiming he is still on top of the game despite being past his prime, at an age of 34.

Man United transfer news: Sergio Ramos will not move to Premier League

However, a report by The Athletic now appears to rubbish off the Sergio Ramos to Man United rumours completely. The report suggests that the Spanish skipper will not agree to a move to Old Trafford. Man United’s defensive stability has been in question since the start of the season and thus the Sergio Ramos transfer rumours gained credence.

Real Madrid transfer news: Sergio Ramos contract extension on cards

The report also rules out a move to either of Man City or Liverpool, suggesting that the 34-year-old defender will put pen to paper on a new deal, thus extending his stay at the Bernabeu outfit beyond the current deal. However, there's no clarity as yet on the duration of the new contract.

Earlier reports had claimed Ramos might join PSG with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm. Reportedly, the defender was aware of the Ligue 1 giants’ interest in Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, who also faces a similar contractual situation and was pondering upon the idea of playing alongside his arch-rival. But the recent report puts every such rumour to rest.

