Football Transfer News: Neymar To Sign extension With PSG, Sergio Ramos' Future Uncertain

PSG superstar Neymar is reportedly set to sign a new four-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 giants that will keep him at the French capital until 2026. Only last week, the Brazilian confirmed that he is happy at the Paris despite rumours of a move away from the Parc des Princes. Meanwhile, PSG will also be monitoring Sergio Ramos' situation as the Real Madrid defender's future at the Spanish capital is reportedly 'uncertain'.

Football transfer news: Neymar's PSG contract to be extended?

According to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Neymar and PSG are in advanced talks over the player's contract extension at Paris. Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 in a world-record deal worth €222 million. At the time, he signed a five-year deal and his current contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires in the summer of 2022.

On Neymar Jr's new contract with PSG ⬇️



.@FabrizioRomano: "The agreement is really, really, really close to extend his contract with PSG..."



Our latest episode breaks it all down and other news including Sergio Ramos's future with Real Madrid, Zlatan, Phil Foden + more! — Qué Golazo Podcast (@QueGolazoPod) February 8, 2021

However, Neymar is now set to sign a four-year contract extension with PSG, which will keep him at the club until 2026. He's won three Ligue 1 titles with PSG so far, and also guided them to their maiden Champions League final last season. Had PSG failed to agree on a new deal with the former Barcelona star, they may have been forced to sell him this summer or else see him depart for nothing a year later.

Last week, the 28-year-old winger publicly claimed that he was "happy" at PSG, dismissing any talks of a move away from the club. He also hoped for his teammate, Kylian Mbappe, to sign a new deal with the club. Neymar was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, a club where he spent four seasons, winning two LaLiga titles and the Champions League.

ℹ PSG will go to Sergio Ramos when negotiations to renew his contract with Real Madrid end. A person close to Sergio Ramos said: "They say there is no money, but they are planning to spend € 150M to buy Mbappé next summer & offer him € 20M salary." #rmlive ✍⏳



— L'EQUIPE — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) February 8, 2021

Sergio Ramos transfer news: Real Madrid captain's future at LaLiga club 'uncertain'

Romano has also claimed that Sergio Ramos' future at Real Madrid is in doubt, with the veteran centre-back not keen on lowering his salary for an extension. Ramos' current deal with Los Blancos expires in the summer and he won't have any shortage of suitors when he becomes a free agent in June. PSG have reportedly made an inquiry over Ramos as they intend on buying a centre-back in the summer despite the Spaniard turning 35 in March.

Image Credits - Neymar, Sergio Ramos Instagram