Paul Pogba Injury Update: Man United Star Out For 'Few Weeks', Confirms Solskjaer

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United suffered a major setback in their title campaign after Everton restricted the team for a draw over the previous weekend. The stalemate spells trouble for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, who now trail by five points to current leaders Manchester City. Apart from the outcome of the game, the club has another cause of concern — Paul Pogba's injury crisis.

Pogba return possible in four weeks; Man United provide injury update on French midfielder

Pogba went down on the floor in the 39th minute after he appeared to play a short ball forward. The medical team was called in and following a brief examination, he was withdrawn to be replaced by Brazilian midfielder Fred. The Old Trafford outfit has now provided an update on Pogba's injury.

According to the update, Pogba underwent a scan after the injury against the Toffees. The medical reports suggest that the France international will have to sit out on the sidelines for the next three or four weeks. Rumours of Paul Pogba's thigh injury have also been confirmed by Solskjaer.

Paul Pogba injury update: Solskjaer frustrated with injury

Solskjaer, while speaking to MUTV, confirmed that the 2018 World Cup winner's recent injury will take weeks to heal. "He's just started his recovery, working with the medical staff and we'll get him back as soon and as safely as we can. Of course, Paul has been very important for us and we're not going to take any risks. [So it is] A few weeks definitely."

The Norwegian tactician was seemingly frustrated at Pogba's injury. He claims no player would want to sustain an injury, specifically at a time when he was enjoying football and regaining his splendid run of form. However, the manager prefers not to complain. "We've been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can't moan too much."

Pogba to miss Man United vs West Ham FA Cup clash

Man United will now have to cope in the absence of the 27-year-old midfielder when they take on West Ham United in the FA Cup. The match will be played on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (Wednesday according to IST). The live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports Network, while the FA Cup live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV App.

