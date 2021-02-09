Lionel Messi Graces France Football Cover In PSG Jersey, Fuels Star's Transfer Rumours

Six-time Ballon d' Or winner Lionel Messi has been heavily linked with a move away from the Barcelona this summer when his current contract with the LaLiga giants expires at the end of the season. Premier League heavyweights Man City and reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG are the two clubs that reportedly have a vested interest in the Argentine attacker. However, it appears that the latter have tried a new gimmick to show their interest in signing up the Barcelona captain after a reputable French magazine photoshopped Messi's image in a PSG jersey on their front cover page.

Lionel Messi to PSG? France Football troll Barcelona with Messi in a PSG jersey

Earlier on Monday, French football magazine France Football cheekily ramped up the growing speculation over Lionel Messi‘s potential move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. The news outlet photoshopped an image of Messi in a PSG jersey on the front cover of their latest publication to intensify the rumours of Mess potentially leaving the Camp Nou to join the Parisians. The report also claimed that PSG superstar Neymar is likely to be a deciding factor in Messi's potential arrival at the French capital.

'France Football' dresses Messi in PSG: the Parisian club keep provoking Barça with speculations over the Argentine star’s future [sport] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 9, 2021

Lionel Messi transfer news: Neymar to convince Messi to join him at PSG?

Although Man City were the supposed front-runners to secure Messi's services after the player handed in a shock transfer request last summer, it appears that PSG are now firm favourites to snap up the Argentine. According to reports, Messi's former Barcelona teammate Neymar is likely to play a part in convincing the 10-time LaLiga winner to join him at PSG. Messi and Neymar spent four seasons together at the Camp Nou and formed a lethal attacking partnership to help Barcelona win the Champions League in 2015.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that PSG and Neymar are working on a contract extension for the Brazilian as well. Even Messi's international teammate, Angel Di Maria, has fuelled rumours of Messi's possible move to PSG. Di Maria's comments appeared to infuriate Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, who slammed the PSG winger for his "unfair" and "disrespectful" statements. However, Koeman also admitted that he is not certain Messi will stay beyond the expiration of his current deal at the end of June.

To make matters even more interesting, PSG and Barcelona will lock horns in the Champions League last Round of 16. The first leg will take place at the Camp Nou next Tuesday, with the game likely to see Messi and Neymar square off against each other.

Image Credits - Leo Messi Instagram