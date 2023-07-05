Footballer stirs controversy after SAFF victory with 'Manipur flag', issues clarification

After India clinched their 9th SAFF Cup Title at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on Tuesday, beating Kuwait 5-4 in the penalties, the celebrations emanated and the rhythm of "Vande Mantram" echoed throughout the circular figure. However, in between all the ecstasy, there came a moment that did not land well among the spectators, who were ingrained to the tv screens or were present at the venue. As players were in delirium, a prominent member of the side brought out his state's flag. The act caused controversy as fans were bemused over the showcasing of a regional flag in a contest that incorporates the entire country.

3 Things you need to know:

India defeated Kuwait in SAFF Cup Final on Tuesday

The regulation time ended in a score of 1-1

The match went to penalties where India prevailed by a score of 5-4

Jeakson Singh draws criticism for displaying Manipur's flag after SAFF Final win

Jeakson Singh, who plays as a defensive midfielder for India and also is the nation's first entry as a goalscorer in the FIFA tournament, faced flak over wrapping himself in Manipur's flag after India defeated Kuwait in SAFF Cup final. The fans went ablaze on social media and some even appealed to authoritarians to take action against Singh.

What is Jeakson Singh doing with a secessionist flag. Doesn't he know that this is not a state /regional level competition rather a prestigious International Tournament where he is representing his Nation India. Take action @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/d1dvLj9sNn — Siam Boy (@Aamtolzo) July 4, 2023

Jeakson Singh issues clarification

As the match, culminated Singh was asked to present his thoughts on the multi-colored cloth he donned, to which he confirmed, it is the flag of his native state, Manipur, and with it, he wants to spread a message of unity and peace in his state.

“It's my Manipur flag. I just wanted to tell everyone in India and Manipur to stay in peace and not fight. I want peace,” he told ESPN.

Jeakson carried the flag around him throughout the medal ceremony and it was on display till he left the field.