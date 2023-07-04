Last Updated:

The Man, The Myth, One Sunil Chhetri: Twitter Erupts As India Lift SAFF Championship Title

Indian football team defeated Kuwait 5-4 in the SAFF Championship final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Anirban Sarkar
India defeated Kuwait 5-4 to lift the SAFF Championship title (Image: Indian Super League)


India lifted their 9th SAFF Championship title as they defeated Kuwait 5-4 in the penalty shootout at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This is India's consecutive title after they grabbed the Intercontinental Cup earlier this year. Ahead of the AFC Asian Cup, India will seek to build on their win in this tournament.

 3 things you need to know

  • India now have 9 SAFF Championship title
  • Suni Chhetri is the top scorer with 6 goals
  • India will head to AFC Asian Cup with great confidence 

India defeat Kuwait to lift SAFF Championship title

In the regulation time, Shabaib Al Khaldi had put Kuwait in the lead in the 14th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised in the 39th minute.

Defending champion India and Kuwait had also played out a 1-1 draw in their last group match. This was the second time India won in the penalty shootout. They had made it to Tuesday's summit clash after beating Lebanon 4-2 in penalty shootout in the semifinal on July 1. Sandhu had also made a crucial save in the shootout then. For India, captain Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chhangte, Subasish Bose and Naorem Mahesh converted while Udanta Singh missed.

The man, the myth, one Sunil Chhetri

With inputs from PTI

