The Man, The Myth, One Sunil Chhetri; Twitter erupts as India lift SAFF Championship title

India lifted their 9th SAFF Championship title as they defeated Kuwait 5-4 in the penalty shootout at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This is India's consecutive title after they grabbed the Intercontinental Cup earlier this year. Ahead of the AFC Asian Cup, India will seek to build on their win in this tournament.

3 things you need to know

India now have 9 SAFF Championship title

Suni Chhetri is the top scorer with 6 goals

India will head to AFC Asian Cup with great confidence

India defeat Kuwait to lift SAFF Championship title

In the regulation time, Shabaib Al Khaldi had put Kuwait in the lead in the 14th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised in the 39th minute.

Read More: SAFF Championship 2023 Final: India stun Kuwait, lift record 9th title

Defending champion India and Kuwait had also played out a 1-1 draw in their last group match. This was the second time India won in the penalty shootout. They had made it to Tuesday's summit clash after beating Lebanon 4-2 in penalty shootout in the semifinal on July 1. Sandhu had also made a crucial save in the shootout then. For India, captain Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chhangte, Subasish Bose and Naorem Mahesh converted while Udanta Singh missed.

The man, the myth, one Sunil Chhetri

Congratulations India on winning the SAFF Championship 🇮🇳



Sunil Chhetri The Man, The Myth, The Legend, The GOAT 🙏..#SAFFChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/LBOUh25mDw — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) July 4, 2023

Sunil Chhetri The Man, The Myth, The Legend..



Congratulations India on winning the SAFF Championship 🇮🇳#SunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/W2MUJiRCsO — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) July 4, 2023

Congratulations India on winning the SAFF Championship 🇮🇳



Sunil Chhetri The Man, The Myth, The Legend, The GOAT 🙏..#SAFFChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/LBOUh25mDw — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) July 4, 2023

Read More: WATCH: Igor Stimac shares heartfelt message for Indian football fans ahead of SAFF Final

When India reaches its heights in football in future, This man, this champion with Number 11 Jersey will always be an inspiration for every Idnian footballer.



Stuck to a game that was non existent in India, created energy, bled for Blue.



Sunil Chhetri ♥️#SAFFChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/gOJ9RfUa82 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) July 4, 2023

India are the winner of SAFF championship. Hail Sunil Chhetri, Hail Indian football 😭⚽ pic.twitter.com/xYQwsxS62x — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 4, 2023

38 years old Sunil Chhetri's passion and dedication is unmatchable. Face of Indian football 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/V7CdBLnq5R — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 4, 2023

With inputs from PTI