Marouane Fellaini: 'Still In Touch With Jose Mourinho But I'm Happy In China'

Former Manchester United striker Marouane Fellaini said that he is still in touch with Jose Mourinho, adding that he is happy playing in the Chinese Super League. According to reports, Mourinho had identified the striker as a top target and wanted to bring him to Tottenham but Fellaini said that he content with Shandong Luneng.

'Mourinho has a special place in my life'

Talking to an international media outlet, Fellaini said that Mourinho has a special place in his life. He added that both of them still text and call each other. The Belgian international has proven to be a worthwhile addition to the Chinese club after helping them finish at the 5th position in the CSL and is contracted to the club until 2021 with an option to extend a year.

According to reports, Mourinho listed Marouane Fellaini as one of the main targets, with whom he developed a strong relationship during his time as Manchester United's manager. Fellaini secured a move to the Chinese Super League after falling out of current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

Will Fellaini be a valuable asset for Mourinho?

Fellaini could prove to be a valuable asset in the midfield for Mourinho as Christian Eriksen is in the final year of his contract and the club could lose him for free in the January transfer window.

Marouane Fellaini first came to England when David Moyes bought the Belgian International to Everton for a fee of 15 million pounds from Standard Liege. He made 177 appearances for Everton and scored a total of 33 goals and provided 26 assists.

When Moyes became United's manager after Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, he bought Fellaini to Old Trafford for a fee of 27 million pounds. Fellaini endured a difficult start to his life with the Red Devils but ultimately established himself as a key player under Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho before being shipped off by Solskjaer.

The midfielder played a total of 177 matches for Manchester United but scored a mere 22 goals and provided only 12 assists, not justifying his £27 million tag and branding himself as a United flop. However, he helped the Red Devils win the FA cup and the UEFA Europa League in 2017.

(With inputs from Agencies)

