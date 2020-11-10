Former Arsenal Keeper Emiliano Martinez Takes A Dig At Arteta's Gunners After Clean Sheet

Arsenal struggled for form against Aston Villa in the Premier League the previous week, with Ollie Watkins' brace sinking the Gunners at the Emirates. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez put in a sensational performance against his former club and did not shy away from taking a sly dig at Mikel Arteta after bagging a clean sheet - his fourth this season.

Emiliano Martínez tastes redemption at the Emirates

Martinez struggled for a decade at Arsenal before impressing the Arsenal hierarchy in the FA Cup last season. The injury to Bernd Leno against Brighton following Project Restart the previous season brought to the fore Martinez's importance under Arteta. The Argentine proceeded to impress the manager with his role in the club's record FA Cup victory.

Outstanding away performance from everyone . It was good to be back the Emirates ❤️ Clean sheet ✅ 3 points ✅. Increíble partido de todo el equipo , fue lindo volver al Emirates @avfcofficial pic.twitter.com/vkJ8m5uDK7 — Emi Martínez (@emimartinezz1) November 8, 2020

Leno's return to fitness forced Arteta to make a tough decision ahead of the new season. Despite Martinez starting between the sticks against Liverpool in the Community Shield, the Gunners boss decided to give preference to Leno in the Premier League. Martinez subsequently departed to Aston Villa in the summer window.

Emiliano Martinez slams Mikel Arteta after Arsenal vs Aston Villa clash

Following his new side's epic victory over Arsenal, Martinez slammed the Gunners manager while speaking to the media. Martinez revealed he craved regular game time, something Arsenal failed to guarantee him. "They would not say I was going to play in the first game of the season against Fulham so when I had that doubt I had to leave and Villa were the first option and the only one for me."

Martinez also shed light on the dilemma Arteta faced while picking the number one shot-stopper. The Argentine revealed that the manager wasn't sure about whom to start between Martinez and Leno for the Premier League season opener against Fulham. "After 10 years at the club, I didn't want to wait until Friday night, the day before the game, to know whether I was going to play against Fulham or not," added the Aston Villa goalkeeper.

Aston Villa sit sixth in the Premier League table

Martinez texted Arteta to inform him of his willingness to join Aston Villa. Arteta subsequently managed the situation extremely well, claims the Argentine shot-stopper. Meanwhile, Aston Villa sit sixth in the Premier League table with 15 points to their credit, even as Arsenal trail way back in 11th.

Image courtesy: Emiliano Martinez Twitter, Arsenal.com