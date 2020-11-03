Arsenal Outcast Mesut Ozil Joins US Venture Capital Firm As Strategic Advisor

Mesut Ozil has begun preparations for life beyond football as his career at Arsenal has come to an excruciating halt. The 2014 World Cup winner has been omitted from the squads for the Europa League and the Premier League by Mikel Arteta and finds himself at crossroads in the final stages of his career. While the 32-year-old has been frozen out, he has stepped his off-field work and has entered the world of finance.

Mesut Ozil joins US venture capital firm Class 5 global after being frozen out at Arsenal

According to a report by The Sun, Mesut Ozil has joined a US venture capital firm as he ramps up preparations for his life after football. The former Real Madrid star has been appointed as a strategic advisor for Class 5 Global, a company based in San Francisco. The venture capital firm aims to secure funding for emerging markets and online startups. Despite his new role, Mesut Ozil insists that he still remains an active footballer, although he has been rejected at Arsenal.

Mesut Ozil has joined San Francisco-based venture capital fund Class 5 Global as a strategic adviser [Various] pic.twitter.com/jaeunnYCVv — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) November 2, 2020

The 2014 World Cup winner said that he is excited to see how his career shapes up while playing professionally. Mesut Ozil joins an elite list of footballers to have entered the world of startup investments and was introduced to Class 5 by former Arsenal teammate Kieran Gibbs. NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony have tried their hands in the finance industry, while tennis legend Serena Williams and former Real Madrid player David Beckham has also cashed in on his investment in the industry.

Ozil wages: World Cup winner continues charity work as career comes to a standstill

While Mesut Ozil bides his time in London, the former German international has upped his charity game. The 32-year-old started supporting North London food shelters at the beginning of lockdown in March and reportedly donates 1,400 meals a day across 11 local schools. Ozil is one of the highest-paid players at the club and reportedly bags a massive £350,000 per week. The former Real Madrid star's current deal ends in the summer, but the playmaker could force an exit in January as he is currently only eligible to play with the Arsenal U-23 squad.

