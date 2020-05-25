Ex-Manchester City Keeper Joe Hart Claims He Knew His Time Was Up When Guardiola Came In

Joe Hart revealed this week that he had an intuition that his time at Manchester City was over when Pep Guardiola took charge in 2016. Joe Hart joined Manchester City in 2006 and went on to win two Premier League titles with the Cityzens. However,Hart fell out of favour at the club when Pep Guardiola was appointed manager. Pep Guardiola signed Ederson in 2017 and the Brazilian has been the first choice for the defending Premier League champions since his move from Benfica. Joe Hart's career at Manchester City was in shambles since the Manuel Pellegrini days but Hart claimed that Pep Guardiola paved the way for his Manchester City exit.

Joe Hart Man City days were over when Pep Guardiola became manager

Pep Guardiola favoured goalkeepers who were good with their feet, a style dissimilar to Joe Hart's, thus paving the way for him to leave Manchester City. Joe Hart claimed he was determined to fight for his place in the team but he was offloaded to Burnley in 2018. However, Joe Hart stated that he does not harbour any ill feelings for Pep Guardiola as they both had a conversation before he left.

In an interview with The Guardian, Joe Hart stated, “I was fairly concerned, "Lots of important people tried to reassure me. But you just have a feeling, don’t you? I came back late from the [2016] Euros and he made it clear when I got there that I needed to be out by that window. That’s Pep’s brilliance. He makes decisions and stands by them."

Joe Hart looking to make a strong comeback after Premier League restart

Joe Hart played for Torino, West Ham and Burnley after leaving the Etihad in 2018. The 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Burnley this season as Nick Pope emerged as the first-choice goalkeeper for Sean Dyche. However, Hart is motivated to make a strong comeback when the Premier League restart materialises. "This lockdown has made me realise how much I want to play football. All I want to do is be a big part of something," added Hart. Joe Hart made a total of 266 appearances for Manchester City.

