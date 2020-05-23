Man United Starlet Brandon Williams Surprises His Dad By Gifting Him Stunning Mercedes 4x4

Man United's 19-year-old star Brandon Williams surprised his father earlier this week after he bought him a brand new Mercedes for his birthday. Brandon Williams dad was in for a surprise when his son first showed him the expensive gift. Brandon Williams is still in his debut season with Man United's first team. The star reportedly earns close to £40,000 a week at Man United.

Man United star Brandon Williams gifts his dad Mercedes 4x4

Brandon Williams gifted his father a lavish Mercedes 4x4. The video of the Man United star shocking his father went viral on social media this week. In the video, Brandon Williams dad can be seen walking in his garden as the family gathers to surprise him. Brandon Williams greets his father with a "Happy Birthday" while pointing towards the expensive car. Brandon Williams dad was in disbelief when he first saw the car as he said "That one? Seriously? I've gone all shaky." Brandon Williams dad refused to take the car keys in the video as he was blown away by the gift. His father then went on to ask, "Are you joking me?" to which the Man United starlet replied, "No, go check it out!" The Mercedes 4x4 worth is reportedly just over £188,000.

Brandon Williams dad's reaction after seeing the car

Brandon Williams bought his father a new Mercedes for his birthday 🚘🙌 pic.twitter.com/9PU7uxdSpG — utdreport (@utdreport) May 21, 2020

Brandon Williams career at Man United so far

Brandon Williams was born and brought up in the city of Manchester. According to The Sun, his mother owns a cafe in Harpurhey Market. Brandon Williams revealed that his family couldn't believe it when he got selected for Man United's first team. Brandon Williams first travelled with the senior team during Man United's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. Brandon Williams has made a total of 12 appearances for Man United in which he has managed to score one goal. The 19-year-old has seemingly impressed Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the limited time he has featured under the Norwegian this season. Man United have reportedly stopped their search to find competition for Luke Shaw with Brandon Williams coming into his own in his breakthrough season at Old Trafford.

