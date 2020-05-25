Eid 2020: How The Likes Of Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema And Sadio Mane Wished Their Fans

Football stars around the world took the opportunity to wish their fans on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. While nearly every country in the world has been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic, several players and teams made sure to address their fans on Eid al-Fitr during the crisis. From Manchester United's Paul Pogba to Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, players took to social media to wish fans on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr 2020: Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil and others wish their fans

Eid 2020: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema can be seen dressed in a traditional outfit to celebrate the auspicious day.

Eid 2020: Manchester United's Paul Pogba shared a pleasing post wishing Eid Mubarak to his fans.

Eid 2020: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil wished all his fans Eid Mubarak and prayed for their good health during the ongoing crisis.

Eid 2020: Liverpool star Sadio Mane wished his fans Eid Mubarak through an Instagram post.

Eid 2020: Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery wished his fans Eid Mubarak by sharing a picture of his three children.

Eid 2020: Dortmund's in-form full-back Achraf Hakimi wished his fans Eid Mubarak while posting a picture of him and his kid in traditional attire.

Eid 2020: Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac posted a video on him wishing his fans Eid Mubarak.