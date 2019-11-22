The Debate
The Debate
Check Manchester United Ex-midfielder Marouane Fellaini's Miss Against Liverpool

Football News

Check out former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini's hilarious miss against arch-rivals Liverpool as he celebrates his 32nd birthday on Thursday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United

Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder - Marouane Fellaini - turns 32 today. The Belgian giant spent a good amount of time playing the English Premier League until he made a shift to the Chinese Premier League last year. Take a look at this hilarious video of the midfielder while he was part of the Manchester United squad under coaches Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Club To Discuss Nicolo Zaniolo Transfer With Roma

Happy Birthday big man!

Also Read | Virgil Van Dijk Brutally Trolls Manchester United Fans Over Champions League Absence

Check out the hilarious video of Belgian midfielder - Marouane Fellaini 

Marouane Fellaini, who made 250+ appearances for Manchester United and Everton, scored 37 goals in England while playing in the Premier League. However, his epic attempt to score a goal against Liverpool was at best, laughable. In the video above, you can catch his hilarious attempt to score from outside the box which almost killed a paramedic. 

Also Read | West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match preview, live streaming details

Marouane Fellaini is currently employed with Chinese Super League side - Shandong Luneng. The former Manchester United man, who is rumoured to be angling a move to Tottenham Hotspur and unite with Jose Mourinho, has so far scored seven goals in China. Happy Birthday, big man! 

Also Read | Jose Mourinho takes a cheeky dig at Manchester United, Chelsea during Tottenham

Former Manchester United midfielder shows off stunning ball control skills

Also Read | Richarlison calls pasta an English dish, fans run with the joke

