Check Manchester United Ex-midfielder Marouane Fellaini's Miss Against Liverpool

Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder - Marouane Fellaini - turns 32 today. The Belgian giant spent a good amount of time playing the English Premier League until he made a shift to the Chinese Premier League last year. Take a look at this hilarious video of the midfielder while he was part of the Manchester United squad under coaches Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Club To Discuss Nicolo Zaniolo Transfer With Roma

Happy Birthday big man!

Happy Birthday Marouane Fellaini! 🎂



Does he get the credit he deserves? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Z8q5JuddeQ — Goal (@goal) November 22, 2019

Also Read | Virgil Van Dijk Brutally Trolls Manchester United Fans Over Champions League Absence

Check out the hilarious video of Belgian midfielder - Marouane Fellaini

Happy Birthday to Marouane Fellaini. Never forget the day when he nearly killed a paramedic. What an unreal shot. Brutal 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/hL8DghBY2c — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 22, 2019

Marouane Fellaini, who made 250+ appearances for Manchester United and Everton, scored 37 goals in England while playing in the Premier League. However, his epic attempt to score a goal against Liverpool was at best, laughable. In the video above, you can catch his hilarious attempt to score from outside the box which almost killed a paramedic.

Also Read | West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match preview, live streaming details

Marouane Fellaini is currently employed with Chinese Super League side - Shandong Luneng. The former Manchester United man, who is rumoured to be angling a move to Tottenham Hotspur and unite with Jose Mourinho, has so far scored seven goals in China. Happy Birthday, big man!

Also Read | Jose Mourinho takes a cheeky dig at Manchester United, Chelsea during Tottenham

Former Manchester United midfielder shows off stunning ball control skills

Happy Birthday to Fellaini, throwback to the time when he produced one of the best ball controls of all time. That pass from Pogba deserves a mention as well. pic.twitter.com/jOboZX5jtu — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) November 22, 2019

Also Read | Richarlison calls pasta an English dish, fans run with the joke