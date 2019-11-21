Virgil Van Dijk Brutally Trolls Manchester United Fans Over Champions League Absence

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has refuted claims that facing Manchester United is their most important game of the season. Speaking to Sky Sports, Virgil van Dijk claimed that games against Manchester United are only massive for the fans. The Dutch centre-back also said that all the Champions League games hold equal importance for Liverpool.

Van Dijk trolls Manchester United supporters

Virgil van Dijk's comments come at a time when Manchester United are playing in the Europa League this season. The Red Devils missed out on a Champions League spot last season as they finished sixth, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United also finished the season with the least points among the 'Big Six' in the Premier League that includes Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.

On another day we could have taken all three points but still unbeaten and looking forward to Wednesday now! 😃 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/lfHDMkkZco — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) October 20, 2019

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 16 points. The Red Devils face an uphill task in securing a Champions League spot this season with the likes of Leicester City, Chelsea, Manchester City and Sheffield United tying up the top five places. Interestingly, Manchester United travel to Bramall Lane this weekend to face Sheffield United, who are currently fifth in the Premier League table. Sheffield United have conceded the second least amount of goals so far (9), with only second-placed Leicester City conceding fewer goals (8) than Chris Wilder's side.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool head to Selhurst Park this weekend as they look to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 13 games. The Reds have taken 34 points out of a possible 36 in 12 games so far and have an eight-point lead at the top of the table. Virgil van Dijk has been marshalling a Liverpool defence that has conceded a miserly 10 goals in the Premier League this season. However, the Reds have kept just two clean sheets in the Premier League so far, which will be worrisome for Virgil van Dijk and co. The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace game will take place on Saturday, November 30 (8:30 pm IST).

