Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Club To Discuss Nicolo Zaniolo Transfer With Roma

According to reports from Italy, Manchester United are reportedly considering holding talks with AS Roma over the transfer of Nicolo Zaniolo. United would be looking to take advantage of Roma’s interest in signing Chris Smalling on a permanent deal. Nicolo Zaniolo has been a target for the Old Trafford side since the start of the season.

Nicolo Zaniolo scored twice against Armenia

The Italian is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in Serie A. He burst onto the scene last season following his summer move from Inter Milan. The 20-year-old was impressive recently on international duty. He scored twice in a 9-1 win for the Italian national team against Armenia in the Euro Qualifier match. It is reported that United had sent their scouts to keep a tab on the player’s performance in the same match.

United are said to be eager on securing a deal for the midfielder and will discuss the transfer when Roma try to negotiate over Chris Smalling. Zaniolo is a versatile midfielder who can play in the midfield as well as on the right wing. He has scored three Serie A goals so far this season, scoring five across all competitions. Reports state that the player would cost at least £36 million largely due to the player’s contract which expires after four years.

Chris Smalling was deemed surplus to requirements by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer of 2019. Smalling had fallen behind Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order at Old Trafford and hence decided to join AS Roma on loan. The player has put up consistent performances and has cemented his place in the Roma starting 11.

Impressed with his performances, Roma management look to make things work with the English international. They are ready to purchase the player and would reportedly offer a five-year contract too.

