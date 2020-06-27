Last Updated:

Former Players, Sportspersons Congratulate Liverpool Post Premier League Win

Liverpool clinched its first league title since 1990 on Thursday, ending an agonizing title drought without the players even having to take the field.

Written By
Devarshi mankad
Liverpool

Liverpool players celebrated soon after winning the Premier League title after a 30-year wait at the back of a historic title which saw them claim the Championship in a sensational, historic and record-breaking season. The Reds won the league with seven matches to play and a 23 point cushion at the top of the table. 

The Reds equalled a top-flight record of 18 successive victories – and also set a new landmark for the number of consecutive league home triumphs, with the win against Palace – their 23rd in a row. Their record for the season so far stands at 86 points accumulated after 31 matches played, with 28 wins, two draws, and one defeat.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Klopp said, "I have no words, it is unbelievable. It is much more than I ever thought it would be possible. Becoming Champions with this club is incredible. Knowing how much Kenny supported us - it is for you as well Kenny and Stevie who had to wait a long time and now it is for all. The boys admire you and it is easy for me to motivate the team because of our great history and it is unbelievable." 

Fans and players from across the world celebrate Liverpool's success

Liverpool players celebrated together and the club's management, players, former players all took to social media to express happiness and celebrate their success.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First Published:
