Former Players, Sportspersons Congratulate Liverpool Post Premier League Win

Liverpool players celebrated soon after winning the Premier League title after a 30-year wait at the back of a historic title which saw them claim the Championship in a sensational, historic and record-breaking season. The Reds won the league with seven matches to play and a 23 point cushion at the top of the table.

The Reds equalled a top-flight record of 18 successive victories – and also set a new landmark for the number of consecutive league home triumphs, with the win against Palace – their 23rd in a row. Their record for the season so far stands at 86 points accumulated after 31 matches played, with 28 wins, two draws, and one defeat.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Klopp said, "I have no words, it is unbelievable. It is much more than I ever thought it would be possible. Becoming Champions with this club is incredible. Knowing how much Kenny supported us - it is for you as well Kenny and Stevie who had to wait a long time and now it is for all. The boys admire you and it is easy for me to motivate the team because of our great history and it is unbelievable."

Fans and players from across the world celebrate Liverpool's success

Liverpool players celebrated together and the club's management, players, former players all took to social media to express happiness and celebrate their success.

Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You'll never walk alone #YNWA #Champions #Liverpool — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) June 25, 2020

Wonder what he wants 😏 Looks like I’ll need to update my background!! CHAMPIONS!!!!🏆 pic.twitter.com/UNIfcQoB7q — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 25, 2020

30 years Reds! Let’s enjoy it! 🏆 Honoured to be part of this team & this club #ynwa #champions#cantwaittocelebratetogether pic.twitter.com/wNbptyIcJw — James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to @LFC on winning the Premier League. — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to former coach Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool on winning the Premier League! 👏 pic.twitter.com/2CuQQAgYnu — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 25, 2020

CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 Congratulations @LFC!! Award more than deserved after an excellent season. 30 years later 👏🏼 Today I feel more than proud of having belonged to this great club ❤️ #OnceARedAlwaysARed #YNWA #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/1UpfC15Izd — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) June 25, 2020

Huge congrats to everyone at @LFC on winning the @premierleague. Unbelievable squad, magnificent manager, great staff but above all my sincere congrats to every single LFC supporter. You've been waiting so long and finally that desired trophy is yours. Very well deserved🙌🏻🏆#YNWA pic.twitter.com/hf6DzX6fOP — Fernando Torres (@Torres) June 25, 2020

