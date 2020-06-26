Jurgen Klopp Tears Up, Says It Has Been A Joy To Coach Liverpool After Historic PL Victory

A teary-eyed Jurgen Klopp thanked the fans and called his players 'unbelievable' after leading Liverpool to the first-ever Premier League title and a historic 19th English league title on Thursday evening. The Reds were crowned champions after Manchester City failed to beat Chelsea, thus making it mathematically impossible to close the gap at the top.

Klopp thanks legends for their contribution

Jürgen Klopp, thank you for everything.❤️ pic.twitter.com/PYlpCaUrTG — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) June 25, 2020

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Klopp said, "I have no words, it is unbelievable. It is much more than I ever thought it would be possible. Becoming Champions with this club is incredible. Knowing how much Kenny supported us - it is for you as well Kenny and Stevie who had to wait a long time and now it is for all. The boys admire you and it is easy for me to motivate the team because of our great history and it is unbelievable."

"The 95-100 minutes of the City game were very tense. I did not want to be involved really but when you are watching and you are involved then you hope. The big chances that Chelsea had, the penalty decision, etc so it was quite intense and it was an incredible achievement of my players. What they did over the last two-three years is just exceptional and pure joy for me to coach them," the Liverpool manager added.

Donning the iconic red jersey of the club, Klopp said, "It is a relief because of the three months interruption. Nobody knew how it would come back, the games are difficult in the Premier League, each game is difficult. I was very happy last night, it gave me 100% and that we will be fine. It was important for players and supporters, but tonight it is for you out there."

Back in 2015, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had said that he would turn doubters into believers and the 19th title has proved his words prophetic -- leading the club to a UEFA Champions League finals twice and winning European football's biggest prize, and ending the agonizing 30-year wait to bring back the trophy to one of English football's most formidable clubs.

Klopp, who has restored a winning attitude to Liverpool with his brand of “heavy metal” football, was watching the match at home. The German manager led the club to the Champions League title last year, but this will widely be regarded as the moment he truly brought Liverpool back to the pinnacle of English football.

The last time Liverpool won the league, it was still called the First Division and the club held the English record for most titles with 18 trophies. But the inception of the Premier League in 1992 transformed the landscape of English football.

(Image credits: Twitter/@kloppholic)