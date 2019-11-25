Former Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Opens Up About The Club's Struggles

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has reportedly admitted that the club is going through a difficult period in recent times. United have endured a bad campaign this term and they are sitting at the ninth spot in the Premier League table. Club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a good start to his managerial career at the Old Trafford, but he has failed to live up to the Club’s expectations.

Sir Alex Ferguson appreciates the structure of Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Sir Alex Ferguson managed Manchester United from 1986 to 2013. During this period, the legendary manager won 13 Premier League titles, along with two UEFA Champions League titles. When he was asked about what the future holds for his former club, Sir Alex Ferguson told the media that they have got a great structure at the club. That they have got a lot of good young players coming through, that’s never changed. There is always that challenge, and what is happening at the moment is a challenge, but with a bit of luck – and a bit of perseverance – they will sort it out. When asked about United’s stand on signing young players, he stated that for any young kid going there, it’s a great club to go to. And he thinks that England are producing great young players who are representing their country and that can only be a good thing. And that hopefully, Scotland can follow that.

Sir Alex Ferguson was present at the Sheffield United vs Manchester United clash

Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United’s former chief executive David Gill were present with Ed Woodward in the stands at Bramall Lane. They were seen having a discussion throughout the encounter against Sheffield United. The Old Trafford side were left disgusted after the match ended in a draw with both sides scoring three goals.

Manchester United had sacked Jose Mourinho and appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club’s manager. However, Manchester United have been under-performing in the Premier League this season. They have won just four matches in the Premier League so far, while sharing points on five occasions. The team have also lost four matches, halfway into the campaign.

