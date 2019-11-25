The Debate
The Debate
Manchester United And Sheffield United Played Out A Thrilling 3-3 Draw; Reactions And More

Football News

Manchester United were denied a hard-fought win over Sheffield United on Sunday thanks to an injury-time goal by Oliver McBurnie. Check out the reactions.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United

After going 2-0 down in the 52nd minute, Manchester United almost secured an unlikely comeback victory when they scored three times in the space of 10 minutes to go up 3-2 up. But Sheffield United rallied well to score a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time to break United hearts. Check out the reactions from the managers, players and fans after the thrilling match.

Premier League: Sheffield United vs Manchester United match highlights

Sheffield United started the game on the front foot with Manchester United clearly struggling to contain the home side's movement. After a stunning double save from David de Gea, Sheffield scored the opener in the 19th minute through John Fleck. United made a much-needed change to bring Jesse Lingard in. However, the home side scored another in the 52nd minute. This did not affect the United players as they mounted an unlikely comeback to go 3-2 up by the 80th minute. Just as it looked United stole the game away, Oliver McBurnie scored in the dying minutes to end the game at 3-3.

 Premier League: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reactions

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was no doubt disappointed

Premier League: Sheffield United vs Manchester United player reactions

Premier League: Sheffield United vs Manchester United fan reactions

This sums up the game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 

Published:
