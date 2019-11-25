Manchester United And Sheffield United Played Out A Thrilling 3-3 Draw; Reactions And More

After going 2-0 down in the 52nd minute, Manchester United almost secured an unlikely comeback victory when they scored three times in the space of 10 minutes to go up 3-2 up. But Sheffield United rallied well to score a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time to break United hearts. Check out the reactions from the managers, players and fans after the thrilling match.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Club To Discuss Nicolo Zaniolo Transfer With Roma

Premier League: Sheffield United vs Manchester United match highlights

Sheffield United started the game on the front foot with Manchester United clearly struggling to contain the home side's movement. After a stunning double save from David de Gea, Sheffield scored the opener in the 19th minute through John Fleck. United made a much-needed change to bring Jesse Lingard in. However, the home side scored another in the 52nd minute. This did not affect the United players as they mounted an unlikely comeback to go 3-2 up by the 80th minute. Just as it looked United stole the game away, Oliver McBurnie scored in the dying minutes to end the game at 3-3.

Premier League: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reactions

🗣 "You cannot afford to start games like this."



Ole reflects on our 3-3 draw with Sheffield United.#MUFC #SHUMUN pic.twitter.com/dUKgweMatq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 24, 2019

"At 2-0 you're thinking the worst like Everton away when we lost 4-0 at the end. This team doesn't give in... such a difference from last year to now"



- @ManUtd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer#SHUMUN pic.twitter.com/6rr1qoRuPt — Premier League (@premierleague) November 24, 2019

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was no doubt disappointed

"We’re a bit disappointed but in a couple of hours we can look back on it and be pleased that we got a good result"



- @SheffieldUnited boss Chris Wilder #SHUMUN pic.twitter.com/pLAPXnqxIO — Premier League (@premierleague) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Touched By Messages From Manchester United People Ahead Of Tottenham Debut

Premier League: Sheffield United vs Manchester United player reactions

Showed great spirit to come back into the game but our first half cost us the 3 points. Thanks for the support 🔴❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/FMmgCwoIT6 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 24, 2019

"It's the minimum we deserve. The boys are a bit gutted in there that we haven't got three points." - Oli McBurnie 👊#SUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/J4N3iAZpkJ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 24, 2019

Premier League: Sheffield United vs Manchester United fan reactions

Ole out here making a newly promoted club Sheffield look like prime Barcelona 😭

#OleOut — ` (@jamrick_) November 24, 2019

#OleOut Epl teams and their style of playing

Liverpool - counter attack

Chelsea - spreading attack

Mancity - pressuring attack

Spurs - quickly passing attack

Arsenal - slow attack

Manchester united - heart attack#OleOut pic.twitter.com/exDyRkOpDR — lUqMaN™ (@LuqmanTI_2) November 24, 2019

Also Read | 'Harry Maguire And Aaron Bissaka Are Struggling At Manchester United'

This sums up the game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole lost his job, kept his job and lost his job all over again in the space of 20 mins. 😂😂#SHUMUN pic.twitter.com/2PByLsnY2S — chris adam (@chris_adam7) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Solskjaer Says Manchester United Unlikely To Spend Big In January