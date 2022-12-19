France President Emmanuel Macron Consoles Kylian Mbappe After World Cup Final Loss; WATCH

France President Emmanuel Macron was present at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday night as Argentina claimed a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout to lift the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2022 title. As France failed to defend the trophy that they lifted in 2018 at Russia, the French President was seen lifting the morale of a dejected Kylian Mbappe. The 23-year-old youngster was France’s best-performing player during the final but failed to take his team through to World Cup glory this time around.

Meanwhile, in a video currently going viral on social media France President Macron can be seen consoling Mbappe who is seated on the ground, dejected after losing the final. Macron then pats Mbappe and tries to motivate him by saying something in his ears. However, Mbappe can be seen getting as disappointed as he could get in the video.

Emmanuel Macron reveals his thoughts after Argentina wins World Cup 2022

As reported by the Associated Press, Macron later spoke to the reporters in Qatar and congratulated Argentina for the title triumph on Sunday. Although he was disheartened by the loss, he also added that the team made every Frenchman proud and made them tremble with excitement. "We are first of all very sad, very disappointed," Macron said.

Kylian Mbappe completes a hattrick during the FIFA World Cup final

It is pertinent to mention that Lionel Messi scored the opening goal for Argentina in the final through a 23rd-minute penalty opportunity. Angel Di Maria then doubled the lead in the 36th minute, as Argentina led the game 2-0 until the 80th minute. Mbappe then found the back of the net through an 80th-minute penalty, before scoring again in the next minute.

Going ahead in the game, Messi completed his brace with another goal in the 108th minute, before Mbappe completed his hattrick with a 118th-minute penalty goal. The game then went into the penalty shootout, where Argentina emerged as the winners with a 4-2 margin. This was Argentina’s third overall title at the prestigious quadrennial showpiece event.

Meanwhile, Mbappe received the Golden Boot award on Sunday for finishing the tournament as the highest goal scorer. Mbappe netted a total of eight goals in the 2022 edition of the World Cup, ahead of Messi’s tally of seven goals. At the same time, Messi received the Golden Ball, which made him the best player in the tournament.