Lionel Messi’s ‘Champions Of The World’ Post After Argentina Clinch World Cup Goes Viral

Argentine skipper Lionel Messi took to his official Instagram handle in the early hours of Monday, after leading his national team through to World Cup glory. Argentina defeated defending champions France by 4-2 in the penalty shootout and picked their third overall title at the marquee football event. While it was speculated that the 35-year-old would hang his boots from the national team if Argentina win the World Cup, the football great revealed he will continue to play as World Champion in the Argentine colours.

Meanwhile, Messi put out a lengthy post on his social media, expressing what it feels like to finally achieve his dream of winning the prestigious trophy. “CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! 🌎🏆 So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it...... Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us,” Messi wrote. Argentina vs France final was decided in a penalty shootout after the game ended with a 3-3 draw.

France looked determined to defend the FIFA World Cup title

It is pertinent to mention that France was seen as the stronger contender to win the trophy at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, as they had a seemingly better squad on their side. However, Messi displayed his leadership skills and led a young Argentine side to the FIFA World Cup title. While Messi scored a brace during the match, French superstar Kylian Mbappe registered a sensational hattrick but failed to take his team through to the victory.

“When we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim”: Lionel Messi

“We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it,” Messi added. In conclusion of his post, Messi said, “LET'S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 We're seeing each other very soon..”. Messi's post has received over 2,62,90,000 likes so far, after five hours of its upload.