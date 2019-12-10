Karim Benzema's Appeal Over Blackmail Allegations Is Turned Down By France Supreme Court

French Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. The case involved French teammate Matthieu Valbuena’s allegations against Benzema. Valbuena accused Benzema of blackmailing him with a sex tape. Benzema has been out of the national team following the allegations.

Also Read | Karim Benzema Could Have Been At Manchester United, According To Lyon President

Karim Benzema has been out of the France national team since the last four years

Karim Benzema has been pursuing the case since 2015. He had hoped that he would be reprieved of the allegations, but that has not happened. The Supreme Court magistrates have ruled that the investigators did not resort to illegitimate means to obtain evidence, which is contrary to what Benzema’s representatives have argued.

Also Read | Karim Benzema Hints At Playing For Algeria, Coach Belmadi Rules Out Switch

Zinedine Zidane had called for Karim Benzema's inclusion in the France national team

Benzema was not included in the national team for the FIFA World Cup 2018. He has been performing exceptionally well this season for Real Madrid. He has scored 15 goals with five assists in all competitions. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had asked for Benzema’s re-inclusion into the squad. Zidane had stated that from a football point of view, Benzema is the best striker in the world. He should definitely have a place in the French national team.

Also Read | Karim Benzema Could Play For Another Country After Controversial France Snub

Karim Benzema and Noel Le Graet were involved in a war of words

Recently, Benzema and French Football President Noel Le Graet were involved in a war of words. Le Graet had told French radio that Benzema's time with the French team was over. Benzema replied saying that he thought Noel did not interfere with the decisions that lie with the coach of the France football team, Didier Deschamps. Benzema also said that it is only he who can put an end to his international career. He added that if the FFF president thinks he is finished, he should be allowed to play for one of the countries that he is eligible for.

Also Read | Karim Benzema Is The Best Striker In The World Right Now: Eden Hazard

Karim Benzema made his debut for the France national team in 2007. He was a prominent member of the team during their 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign. During his stint with the national team, Benzema has played 81 matches and has also scored 27 goals for the country.