France Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers In IND, UK And US

UEFA Euro qualifiers live streaming: France will host the Netherlands in a UEFA Euro Qualifier on Saturday at the Stade de France. Les Bleus have been on a rampant run on the international stage and the Dutch will have a tough task ahead of them. The match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe became France's captain following Hugo Lloris's retirement from the national team and he will lead the team for the first time when they host the Netherlands in Paris. Ronald Koeman was reappointed as the Holland coach as Louis van Gaal stepped down from his position after the World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Argentina in Qatar last year. The former Barcelona manager will be eager to prove his worth again in his second stint with the national side.

Where is France vs Netherlands match being held?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between France and Netherlands will be held at the Stade de France in Paris.

