Francisco Garcia, 21-year-old Spanish Football Coach Dies After Coronavirus Diagnosis

A 21-year-old Spanish football coach has passed away after contracting coronavirus. Francisco Garcia had been suffering a form of leukemia as well, according to reports. He was the youth team coach of the Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta, joining the list of thousands who succumbed to the contagious outbreak.

Spanish football coach dies: Franciso Garcia contracts coronavirus

The Club expresses deepest condolences to @AtlPortadaAlta for the loss of one of their coaches, Francisco García, and sends sympathies to family and friends.



Together we must stop #COVIDー19.



RIP — Málaga CF English (@MalagaCF_en) March 16, 2020

It is reported that Francisco Garcia had an unknown pre-existing health condition. This led to him being more vulnerable to the coronavirus. The young coach was only informed of cancer when he went to the hospital after developing coronavirus symptoms. According to the Spanish newspaper Malaga Hoy, Garcia was advised to seek medical help after facing breathing problems.

Spanish football coach dies: Franciso Garcia was diagnosed with cancer

Francisco Garcia was informed of his volatile condition. He was told that he was suffering from both coronavirus and leukemia. Experts claim that the coach would have survived had he not contracted the coronavirus.

Spanish football coach dies: Franciso Garcia's club expresses remorse

His club was visibly disheartened and saddened by his untimely death. The club, in an official statement, said, “We want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and close friends of our coach Francisco Garcia who has left us, unfortunately. Now what do we do without you, Francis? How are we going to continue conquering ... in the league? We don't know how, but we will surely do it for you.”

Spanish football coach dies: Coronavirus outbreak leads to suspension of sporting events

The world has been reeling under lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak. Europe has largely been affected by the virus after China, the place of emergence of the contagious pandemic. This has forced all sporting events to be suspended for a temporary period.

LaLiga has postponed all fixtures for the next two weeks. Similar actions have been taken by the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and other leagues to avoid mass congregation. UEFA has also suspended the Champions League and Europa League fixtures, while there have been reports of a decision to postpone Euro 2020 until next year.

