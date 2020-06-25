Frank Lampard Defends Coaching Record Post Raheem Sterling's Inequality Claims In Football

Ahead of the Chelsea vs Man City game Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has responded to the recent comments made by Raheem Sterling. Raheem Sterling had lamented the lack of black managers in English football, appealing to everyone that they are given an equal chance. Referring to the comment of Raheem Sterling ahead of the Chelsea vs Man City game, Frank Lampard has addressed the claims. The Chelsea boss praised Raheem Sterling for being vocal and taking a stand in the fight for equality. However, Frank Lampard also said that the comments made by Raheem Sterling felt a bit ‘casual.’

Also Read: Raheem Sterling Laments Lack Of Managerial Opportunities For 'blacks' In Premier League

Raheem Sterling had earlier lamented the lack of black managers in English Football

In an appearance on BBC Newsnight in June, Raheem Sterling had questioned how Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard were fast-tracked to become managers, while contemporaries Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole were struggling to find opportunities at the top level. Speaking about the situation, Raheem Sterling had said that only a third of the Premier League players are black, with the community not finding any representation in the hierarchy of management or coaching staffs. Drawing a comparison between Gerrard, Lampard, Cole and Campbell, Raheem Sterling went on to say that while all respectfully completed their coaching badges and played at the top level for England, only the two black players out of the four, haven’t been given the right opportunities.

🗣| Raheem Sterling:



“The coaching staff that you see around football clubs: there's Steven Gerrard, your Frank Lampards, your Sol Campbells and your Ashley Coles. All had great careers, all played for England...



👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/MG9YUhWXlt — City Chief (@City_Chief) June 8, 2020

Also Read: MATCHDAY: Chelsea Can Seal Liverpool's Premier League Title

Frank Lampard speaks about the comments made by Sterling ahead of the Chelsea vs Man City game

Speaking to the press ahead of the Chelsea vs Man City game, Frank Lampard addressed the statements made by Raheem Sterling. The Chelsea boss said that Raheem Sterling deserves huge credit for speaking about issues that weren’t addressed before over the last two years. Frank Lampard also credited Premier League players like Marcus Rashford. Jordan Henderson, Troy Deeney, Mark Noble for doing the same recently.

Also Read: Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Join Arsenal In Race To Sign Dayot Upamecano For £50m

🎙 Team news, Pep Guardiola and building on Sunday's win...



The main talking points in Frank's #CHEMCI press conference! pic.twitter.com/7dm4ZWd98i — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 24, 2020

However, while speaking on the comparisons between managers made by Sterling, Frank Lampard said that he felt the winger got those slight wrong, as he felt it was a very casual comparison. Frank Lampard said that it would be incorrect to compare the coaching journeys of different players. Speaking about Sol Campbell, Frank Lampard said the former did an incredible job at Macclesfield and his current job at Southend is something everyone would find tough.

Referring to Ashley Cole ahead of the Chelsea vs Man City game, Frank Lampard said he’s doing a great job as Chelsea academy coach and he expects Cole to do a great job wherever he goes in the future. While concluding, Frank Lampard said it is very hard to make the comparisons from outside. In other Premier League news, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will come across Raheem Sterling during the Chelsea vs Man City game scheduled for Matchday 31 of the Premier League.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes Lives Next Door To Ex-Man City Star Ireland, Promised Kick-about With Son

Image Courtesy: instagram/franklampard, instagram/sterling7