Raheem Sterling Laments Lack Of Managerial Opportunities For 'blacks' In Premier League

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling demanded that 'black' managers are given a chance to hold powerful positions in football. The England international has expressed his support to the George Floyd protests in the US and has called for English football to seize the moment and give black players and coaches a chance at positions of power. Raheem Sterling said that the only disease right now is the racism that people are fighting against and has suggested a more diverse mix is needed in the hallways of power.

“The coaching staff that you see around football clubs: there's Steven Gerrard, your Frank Lampards, your Sol Campbells and your Ashley Coles. All had great careers, all played for England...



In an interview with BBC programme Newsnight, Raheem Sterling has called for English football to extend their support to black managers and the BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) community in the UK and give them equal opportunities. Sterling cited the example of four former England internationals Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole and Sol Campbell and said that while Gerrard and Lampard were fast-tracked to top managerial posts, Campbell and Cole have found it much more difficult to land the top job.

Raheem Sterling said that lack of black managers in the dugout remains still remains a concern for him and hopes the current sentiment amidst the George Floyd protests can help improve the situation. Raheem Sterling adds that there is no representation for the BAME community in the higher echelons of football despite a third of the Premier League players being of colour. The former Liverpool star added that the lack of black managers meant that there's no one for the players of colour to talk and relate to.

Raheem Sterling on racism: England star pledges support to George Floyd protests

“Not just coaches but people in their respective fields should have the right opportunity. I feel like that’s what’s lacking here. It’s not just taking the knee, it is about giving people the chance they deserve.”



Raheem Sterling has pledged his support to peaceful George Floyd protests and believes the only disease right now is racism. The Manchester City star believes now is the correct time to develop a real change in sport and wider society. Raheem Sterling added that like the pandemic, people collectively have to find a solution for racism and the protests are a way to seek justice and find a solution to stop racism.

Raheem Sterling added that the abuse faced by the black and other minority communities had reached the threshold and people are tired and are ready for change. The Premier League star added that the protests were not about taking the knee, referencing to Colin Kapernick's famous protest, but was about giving the people the chance they deserve.

