Bruno Fernandes Lives Next Door To Ex-Man City Star Ireland, Promised Kick-about With Son

Over the years, the football superstars of the passing generations have often revealed who they looked up to, growing up. For modern-day footballers, icons like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Steven Gerrard and Zinedine Zidane have served as role models. However, for Man United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, none of these legends were in the fray. According to a report in The Athletic, Bruno Fernandes idolised former Man City star Stephen Ireland when he was young.

A young Bruno Fernandes idolised Stephen Ireland

Stephen Ireland: "He [Bruno Fernandes] told me that, as a kid, he had a poster of me. He said that when he played Football Manager he always signed me. I was like ‘You had me on a poster? — you sign me for Football Manager?’ I mean, how weird is that?" #mulive [@TheAthleticUK] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 24, 2020

During the interview with The Athletic, former Man City star Stephen Ireland shared his connection with Bruno Fernandes. Stephen Ireland revealed how Bruno Fernandes, as a kid, used to have a poster of Ireland. Ireland also revealed how Bruno Fernandes shared with him that the Manchester United midfielder always used to sign Stephan Ireland on the game, Football Manager. Sharing his astonishment about the fact that Bruno Fernandes used to idolise him, Stephen Ireland was quoted as saying, "You had me on a poster? And, seriously, you sign me for FM? I mean, how weird is that?"

Bruno Fernandes lives three doors down from former Man City player Stephen Ireland, and has already offered to have a kick-about in the garden with Ireland's youngest son #mulive [@TheAthleticUK] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 24, 2020

Bruno Fernandes and Stephen Ireland now find themselves to be each other’s neighbours. Ever since Bruno Fernandes moved to Old Trafford, Ireland and Fernandes live on the same road. The homes of Stephen Ireland and Burno Fernandes are located just three doors apart.

During the interview, Stephen Ireland also revealed how he and Bruno Fernandes kept each other fit during the coronavirus lockdown. The former Man City midfielder revealed that they trained together while following social distancing guidelines. Ireland also revealed how Bruno Fernandes offered to have a 'kick-about' with him and his son Jacob in the future.

Stephen Ireland last played in the Premier League with Stoke City in 2018. Ireland joined Man City in 2001 and went on to make more than 100 appearances for the club during a 5-year stint in the blue half of Manchester. Ireland scored 16 goals for Man City throughout his career and is considered to be one of the finest graduates of the Man City academy. Before injuries hampered his career, Stephen Ireland went on to represent Aston Villa, Newcastle, Stoke and Bolton as well as the Republic of Ireland.

On the other hand, the Bruno Fernandes Manchester United career has gotten off to a flying start since he moved to the club in January. With four goals for Man United so far, the Bruno Fernandes Manchester United career will likely see him add to that tally this week. Man United host Sheffield United on June 24 in their first game at Old Trafford since the coronavirus hiatus.

