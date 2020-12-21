Frank Lampard Means Serious Business Against West Ham As Chelsea Look To End Losing Streak

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that his team's upcoming Premier League clash against West Ham United holds 'massive importance'. The 'Blues' will be hosting 'The Hammers' at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

'Massive importance': Frank Lampard

"It's of massive importance. It's going to be a big test of the players, a test of myself, because it's my job first to pick the players up," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying. "What I saw of the two games, against Everton and Wolves, it was things we were doing really well before, against Leeds particularly, and everyone says we are in great form and wants to talk us up, and we just dropped a level for two games and got punished," he added.

READ: Manchester United Fans Loving 'McTerminator' Scott McTominay For His Brace Against Leeds

Chelsea look to get back to winning ways

The London-based club desperately need a win in order to get back to winning ways as they had tasted two defeats in a gap of two days. They had suffered back-to-back away losses against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers and by doing so, it was the first time that 'The Pensioners' ended up losing consecutive fixtures in the Premier League for the first time in over a year. Before suffering those two consecutive defeats, the five-time EPL winners had enjoyed an unbeaten run in nine games.

Cesar Azpilicueta & Co. are currently at the eighth spot in the Premier League points table with six wins from 13 matches and 22 points in their tally and they will need a win against West Ham to jump into the top five. With those three points, Chelsea will be leveled with the fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but will topple the as the Blues' goal difference is higher compared to the Spurs.

(With ANI Inputs)

READ: Manchester United Boss Lauds Team For Pulsating 6-2 Win Over Leeds; 'could've Been 12-4'