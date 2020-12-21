Manchester United Boss Lauds Team For Pulsating 6-2 Win Over Leeds; 'could've Been 12-4'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauded the players' outstanding performance against arch-rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday. 'The Whites' were no match for the Red Devils as the home side registered an emphatic 6-2 win. At the same time, this was also the first meeting between both sides on the football field after almost a decade i.e. since 20 September 2011.

'It could have been 12-4!' : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"That was fantastic from the first minute. We had a plan to get after them, go forward when we had the ball and Scott McTominay got two goals in the first three minutes. We found a way of getting them going; Just imagine if there were 75,000 people in [the stadium], it would have gone down in history as one of the great performances against Leeds", said Solskjaer while speaking to Sky Sports.

"We had to earn the right by running as much as them, that's a challenge. It could have been 12-4! It's that kind of game", the Norwegian added.

A power-packed performance from Manchester United

Both teams were aggressive and gave their best on the field as there were 43 shots at goal during a pulsating 90 minutes on Sunday evening. However, it was the Red Devils who not only made it count but also had the last laugh as well.

Scottish central midfielder Scott McTominay drew first blood by scoring a brace in the second and third minutes respectively before Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes found the back of the net in the 20th minute. The home team were already 4-1 up by half time after Swedish defender Victor Lindelöf made his presence felt in the 37th minute, scoring from a corner whereas Leeds got one back via captain Liam Cooper in the 41st.

In the second half, Welsh winger Daniel James (66') and Fernandes' penalty conversion in the 70th minute helped the home side gain complete control of the proceedings. 'The Peacocks' who had already lost the plot in the first half were playing catch-up in the second but managed to salvage pride with another goal, from Irishman Stuart Dallas in the 73rd minute.

What's next for Manchester United?

By the virtue of this big win, the Old Trafford side have leapfrogged to the third spot in the EPL points table with eight wins from 13 matches and 26 points in their tally. They are just one point away from equaling the second-ranked Leicester City and five from the title-holders Liverpool and have a game in hand on both.

The Red Devils will next be seen in action during their EPL Cup quarterfinal against Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday. Their next Premier League fixture is against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and if Man United win that contest then they will topple 'The Foxes' and grab the second spot by earning those vital three points.

