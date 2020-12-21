Manchester United Fans Loving 'McTerminator' Scott McTominay For His Brace Against Leeds

Scott McTominay made sure that his team Manchester United got off to a dream start against old rivals Leeds United during their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday evening. The Northern English rivals had locked horns with each other on the football field after almost a decade i.e. September 2011.

As both teams had set off to write a new chapter in football history, the die-hard fans expected nothing less than a blockbuster but little did they know that the home team had other ideas. 'The McTerminator' laid a solid foundation as he helped the team draw first blood with a brace in the second and third minutes respectively and even before 'The Whites' could realize what was going on, they had a task at hand and that was to reduce their deficit.

The Scottish midfielder was adjudged the Man of the Match as he became the first player ever to score twice in the first three minutes of a Premier League contest. Even the netizens were so impressed with his outstanding performance that they came forward and heaped praise on the 'McSauce masterclass'. Here are some of the reactions.

McSauce masterclass — Bozy (@anthonyboswell7) December 20, 2020

We were simply magical out there. McSauce deserves the MOTM for me. He ran that game for us. Bruno was sensational as always. I'm so glad that we won!!! 😁 — Jordan ☄️ (@xfplmaestrox) December 20, 2020

Best match of his life — J. (@CertifiedFreakJ) December 20, 2020

My midfielder 🤩😍 — ManUnitedHive 🔴 (@manunitedhive) December 20, 2020

MOTM, what a performance — Daniel (@UtdApollo) December 20, 2020

It seems that McTominay punctured the opposition's spirit courtesy of his brace that the visiting side could never recover from the early setback and were trailing by 1-4 after goals from Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (20) and Swedish defender Victor Lindelöf (37) respectively. Only captain Liam Cooper could offer some resistance for the visiting team in the first half by managing to find the back of the net in the 41st minute. In the end, the 'Red Devils' ended up registering an emphatic win by a 6-2 margin.

READ: Manchester United Boss Lauds Team For Pulsating 6-2 Win Over Leeds; 'could've Been 12-4'

Can Man United grab the second spot in the EPL points table?

By the virtue of this big win, Man United have leapfrogged to the third spot in the EPL points table with eight wins from 13 matches and 26 points in their tally. They are just one point away from equaling the second-ranked Leicester City and five from the title-holders Liverpool.

The 'Red Devils' will next be seen in action during their EPL Cup quarterfinal against Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Their next Premier League fixture is against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and if Man United win that contest then they will topple 'The Foxes' and grab the second spot by earning those vital three points.

READ: Fans Impatient As Manchester & Leeds United Renew Their Rivalry After Almost A Decade