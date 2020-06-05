FRB Vs MOB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

SC Freiburg will play Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga this weekend. The match will be played on June 5 (June 6, IST). Here is the FRB vs MOB Dream11 prediction, FRB vs MOB Dream11 team news, FRB vs MOB Dream11 top picks, FRB vs MOB Dream11 schedule, FRB vs MOB Dream11 preview and other details of the game.

FRB vs MOB Dream11 prediction: FRB vs MOB Dream11 schedule

Venue: Schwarzwald Stadion

Date: Friday, June 5 (June 6, according to IST)

Time: 12 am IST

FRB vs MOB Dream11 prediction and preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are placed fourth on the Bundesliga points table, having bagged 56 points in 29 games. Gladbach defeated Union Berlin 4-1 in the previous clash, in which Marcus Thuram scored a brace. SC Freiburg, on the other hand, are placed eighth on the points table with 38 points in 29 games. SC Freiburg were defeated 1-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in their previous clash.

FRB vs MOB Dream11 prediction: FRB vs MOB Dream11 team news (squads)

SC Freiburg: Niclas Thiede, Mark Flekken, Alexander Schwolow, Nico Schlotterbeck, Lukas Kubler, Manuel Gulde, Jonathan Schmid, Dominique Heintz, Gian-Luca Itter, Philipp Lienhart, Christian Gunter, Robin Koch, Amir Abrashi, Lino Tempelmann, Yannik Keitel, Brandon Borrello, Florian Kath, Mike Frantz, Nicolas Hofler, Janik Haberer, Yoric Ravet, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai, Nils Petersen, Lucas Holer, Luca Waldschmidt

Borussia Mochengladbach: Yann Sommer, Tobias Sippel, Max Grün, Mamadou Doucouré, Oscar Wendt, Stefan Lainer, Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Tobias Strobl, Christoph Kramer, Denis Zakaria, Raffael, Lars Stindl, Ibrahima Traoré, Fabian Johnson, László Bénes, Jonas Hofmann, Tony Jantschke, Matthias Ginter, Florian Neuhaus, Aaron Herzog, Patrick Herrmann, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Pléa,Torben Müsel, Conor Noss, Breel Embolo, Keanan Bennetts.

Borussia Mönchengladbach have now had two players record double digits in both goals and assists in consecutive seasons:



2018/19: Thorgan Hazard

2019/20: Alassane Pléa



Sublime talent. 💫 pic.twitter.com/QYrMO1wV5E — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2020

FRB vs MOB Dream11 prediction: FRB vs MOB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alexander Schwolow

Defenders: Jonathan Schmid, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini

Midfielders: Christoph Kramer, Vincenzo Grifo, Nicolas Hofler

Forwards: Marcus Thuram, Luca Waldschmidt, Alassane Plea

FRB vs MOB Dream11 prediction: FRB vs MOB Dream11 top picks

Captain: Alassane Plea

Vice-captain: Luca Waldschmidt

FRB vs MOB Dream11 prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach are the favourites in this game.

Note: The FRB vs MOB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Gladbach Twitter

