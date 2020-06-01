WWE Star Sheamus Dons Customised Borussia Dortmund Jersey While Watching Bundesliga Action

WWE superstar Sheamus showcased his love for football by uploading a picture of himself watching the Bundesliga encounter between Borussia Dortmund and Paderborn on Sunday. While the WWE superstar is renowned for being a Liverpool fan, Sheamus was spotted wearing a Dortmund jersey as a Jadon Sancho hat-trick sealed a comfortable 6-1 victory for the Black and Yellows. The three-time WWE champion was wearing a customised Dortmund jersey which led a few fans to believe that the Irishman has switched colours and started supporting the German club while others believed that it was just the wrestler displaying his affection for the game.

When WWE meets football: WWE star Sheamus dons customised Dortmund jersey

Since the return of the Bundesliga on May 16, a number of football fans have breathed a huge sigh of relief due to the German league being the first among Europe's top five leagues to resume sporting activities since the coronavirus shutdown. WWE star Sheamus once again displayed his passion for the sport as he uploaded a picture of himself closely watching the football game between Borussia Dortmund and Paderborn on Sunday. The 42-year-old wrestler appeared to support Lucien Favre's side as he sported a customised Dortmund jersey with 'Sheamus' at the back, under the number nine. Dortmund sealed a comfortable 6-1 victory at full-time with English winger Jadon Sancho netting a hat-trick.

With Sheamus uploading a picture wearing a Dortmund jersey some fans on social media began to question whether the WWE star has switched to supporting the German side or if it is just a substitute until the Premier League returns. Sheamus also uploaded a picture of himself backing the Black and Yellows last weekend when Dortmund registered a 2-0 win against Wolfsburg. Sheamus has been a proud Liverpool supporter since childhood and also made appearances for games at Anfield.

Jadon Sancho for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season:



❍ 27 games

❍ 17 goals

❍ 16 assists



Phenomenal talent. ✨ pic.twitter.com/b6By3XJano — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2020

Jadon Sancho hat-trick hands Dortmund three points against Paderborn

Borussia Dortmund put the mid-week defeat against Bayern Munich behind them with a 6-1 hammering of Paderborn on Sunday at the Benteler-Arena. Jadon Sancho grabbed the first hat-trick of his career while Thorgan Hazard, Achraf Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer also got on the scoresheet. However, Jadon Sancho still remains the talk of the town following his impressive display against the side staring at relegation.

Following his poor display against Bayern Munich in Dortmund's last game, the Jadon Sancho transfer rumours have once again taken the internet by storm as the winger was grilled over his fitness issues earlier. Seven points separate Bayern and Dortmund with seven matchdays remaining. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United have been heavily linked with a move for Sancho in the summer and the Red Devils will closely monitor his performances for Dortmund in the remaining Bundesliga games. Sancho took his tally to 20 goals for the season and has already notched up 18 assists as well.